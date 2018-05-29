Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center

"In recent months, we've announced several new MRO facilities and expansions, including in Van Nuys, California; Appleton, Wisconsin; Savannah and now the United Kingdom," said Derek Zimmerman, president, Gulfstream Product Support. "The growth of the Gulfstream fleet and increased size of our aircraft are driving the need for continued growth and additional capacity in our service center network. Across our U.S. and international sites, we strive to provide customers with an exemplary experience in modern, purpose-driven service centers that maximize operational quality and efficiency."

The company is committed to remaining in the London area, which has the highest volume of Gulfstream traffic in Europe. London is home to the company's European Parts Distribution Center near Heathrow Airport and Sales and Design Center in Mayfair. Gulfstream has more than 225 aircraft based in Europe, along with 180 in the Middle East and Africa.

"We chose TAG Farnborough Airport because it is a London gateway airport dedicated exclusively to business aviation," Zimmerman said. "Frequented by many of our operators, it offers amenities that complement our brand, with the space required for our current construction plans and future growth."

"We are delighted that Gulfstream has selected TAG Farnborough Airport as the location for its new MRO," said Brandon O'Reilly, chief executive officer, TAG Farnborough Airport. "We welcome this investment, which will benefit the regional economy and underpin the airport's role in supporting jobs and economic development. As Europe's leading business aviation airport and a London gateway, we are well placed to meet the specific requirements of Gulfstream and its customers."

Gulfstream's new MRO is projected to be approximately 180,000 to 220,000 square feet/16,723 to 20,439 square meters. This includes office space, customer areas, shop space and a hangar that can accommodate up to 13 large-cabin aircraft. Significant ramp space will also be included, along with an automobile parking area.

Gulfstream's existing MRO at London Luton Airport, which comprises more than 85,000 sq ft/ 7,897 sq m of hangar, office and parts warehouse space, has seen a significant increase in on-site traffic and road trips for several years. The site has grown to more than 250 employees.

All of Gulfstream's current capabilities at Luton, which include maintenance authorizations from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, European Aviation Safety Agency and more than 20 other civil aviation authorities, will be replicated at Farnborough.

