Gulliver Preparatory Marks Centennial Year With $100 Million Philanthropic Campaign and Bold Vision For STEAM Education

MIAMI, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulliver Preparatory School is proud to celebrate its Centennial year, marking 100 years since its founding in 1926 and honoring a legacy of educational excellence that has shaped generations of students and communities around the world.

For a century, Gulliver's mission has remained steadfast: to create an academic community devoted to educational excellence, with a personal touch, that fulfills each student's potential. From its earliest classrooms to its modern campuses today, the school has prepared students not only to achieve academically, but to grow into thoughtful, capable individuals who contribute meaningfully to society.

"At Gulliver, we believe success is measured not only by what our students achieve, but by who they become," said Simon Hess, President of Gulliver Preparatory School. "We empower students to think, create, and grow into their greatness so they can step confidently into the future."

This Centennial year also marks the launch of The Next 100: The Centennial Campaign for Gulliver, the school's most ambitious philanthropic initiative to date. Building on earlier investments in campus transformation, the campaign aims to raise $100 million by 2030 to advance teaching and learning, strengthen student well-being, and invest in the people, programs, and places that will define the next era of education at Gulliver.

Hess added, "Gulliver has always reflected the city it calls home — ambitious, diverse, and oriented toward the future. As Miami emerges as a global center for business, culture, and innovation, we are growing alongside it and shaping the city's next generation of leaders."

Key initiatives of The Next 100 include investments in recruiting and supporting exceptional educators, expanding innovative academic programs, supporting thriving students, and constructing new facilities such as the STEM Commons and Arts + Innovation Center. Together, these buildings will form the STEAM Complex, a dynamic, integrated environment for science, technology, engineering, arts, and creative problem-solving, cementing Gulliver to emerge as a national leader in STEAM education.

Founded by Arthur Gulliver and later transformed by visionary educator Marian C. Krutulis, Gulliver has grown alongside a rapidly changing world while remaining anchored in its founding purpose. Over the past 100 years, more than 20,000 students have been educated at Gulliver, many of whom have gone on to become leaders across industries and civic life in South Florida and around the globe.

As Gulliver enters its second century, the school remains grounded in its founding mission while expanding its impact, preparing students not only to succeed in a changing world, but to shape it with purpose.

About Gulliver Preparatory School

Gulliver Preparatory School is a 501(c)(3) private, non-profit, independent, coeducational, nonsectarian day school with the mission to create an academic community devoted to educational excellence, with a personal touch, that fulfills each student's potential. Founded in 1926, today Gulliver Prep serves more than 2,200 students in grades PK-12 with over 500 faculty and staff, representing more than 50 countries and cultures. As one of the largest and most diverse independent schools in the nation, Gulliver continues to attract families seeking a rigorous, future-ready education grounded in both academic excellence and character development.

SOURCE Gulliver Prep