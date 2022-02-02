GummiShot™ Announces Rapid Expansion into Convenience Store Channel in the First Quarter of 2022

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GummiShot™, the world's first energy shot in a gummy, announced today that through multiple distributor partnerships, caffeine lovers nationwide will have the ability to purchase its energy gummies at over 4,000 convenience store locations by early spring. Launched in 2021, GummiShot entered the market to change the way consumers get their daily pick-me-up, and now millions of people will have easier access to GummiShot's powerful, long-lasting and plant-based energy gummy.

GummiShot's quick rise in the market can be attributed to its unique position within two strong global categories - the $16 billion gummy industry and $57 billion energy drinks and shots segment. Levering the power of these two categories with a disruptive, better-for-you innovation allowed GummiShot to accomplish this mass expansion rapidly through six key distributors: CoreMark, McLane, Hackney, VISTAR, Golden Eagle Distribution, and Harbor Wholesale.

"The energy category was long overdue for an innovative new product that consumers feel good about putting in their bodies," said Dante Robinson, Director of Sales. "We now have a better-for-you, plant-based energy option available in a gummy format that tastes better, can be personalized to your energy needs, and is more enjoyable across the board. We are thankful to our distribution partners who are early believers in GummiShot and are helping us break into convenience stores across the country. Keep an eye on GummiShot...there's so much more to come."

GummiShot offers three craveable flavors made from real fruit: Elderberry, Valencia Orange, and Tropical, all available for purchase across the U.S., via Amazon, Vending/Micro Markets, and on GummiShot's website. For more information, visit https://gummishot.com/ or follow along on Instagram, Twitter andFacebook.

About GummiShot

Launched in 2021 as the world's first energy shot in a gummy, GummiShot entered the market to change the way consumers get their daily pick-me-up. Starting with a delicious and enjoyable new format for caffeine - gummies! - GummiShot delivers powerful, long-lasting*, and personalized plant-based energy*. Each pouch of GummiShot contains three fast-acting plant-based energy* gummies with 75mg of caffeine each (225 mg total), allowing consumers to decide if they need a boost equal to a cup of coffee, an energy shot, or something in between. Packed with natural caffeine sourced from green coffee beans, craveable flavors made from real fruit, and rich in antioxidants from Vitamin D, GummiShot is energy that helps make the rest of your day better, no matter the occasion. Learn more at www.gummishot.com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

