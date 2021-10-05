GummiShot™ Shakes Up Energy Category with the Debut of the World's First Energy Shot in a Gummy

It's no secret that gummies are everywhere! From sleep aids to CBD, and virtually every beauty supplement on the market; the growth of the $16 billion dollar gummy category can be attributed to more health-conscious consumers demanding a more enjoyable format for their daily wellness products. The debut of GummiShot Energy Gummies disrupts the $57 billion dollar global energy shot and drink category by bringing an innovative gummy format into the category. Never before has a brand been able to include 75mg of caffeine into a single 5-gram gummy, providing consumers with such a powerful long lasting energy boost*. By combining the strength of these two large categories, GummiShot provides an easier, more enjoyable, and personalized way for consumers to get increased energy.

"Needing energy is not bad and the act of getting an energy boost should be an enjoyable experience," said Niranjan Krishnaiah, General Manager of GummiShot Energy Gummies. "Whether you're chasing kids around, cramming for finals, hiking, gaming, or heading into your next double shift; GummiShot is here to deliver a long-lasting* and personalized way to get that much-needed extra boost for the day without compromising efficacy, health and taste."

GummiShot offers three craveable flavors made from real fruit: Elderberry, Valencia Orange, and Tropical all now available for purchase by individual flavor or in a variety pack on Amazon and GummiShot.com. For more information on GummiShot Energy Gummies, visit https://gummishot.com/ or Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About GummiShot

Launched in 2021 as the world's first energy shot in a gummy, GummiShot entered the market to change the way consumers get their daily pick-me-up. Starting with a delicious and enjoyable innovative format for caffeine - gummies! - GummiShot delivers powerful, long-lasting*, and personalized plant-based energy*. Each pouch of GummiShot contains three fast-acting plant-based energy* gummies with 75mg of natural caffeine each (225 mg total), allowing consumers to decide if they need a boost equal to a cup of coffee, an energy shot, or something in between. Packed with natural caffeine sourced from green coffee beans, craveable flavors made from real fruit, and rich in antioxidants from Vitamin D, GummiShot is energy that helps make the rest of your day better, no matter the occasion. Learn more at www.gummishot.com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

