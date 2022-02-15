Gummy Vitamin Market Size to grow by USD 5.06 billion | Availability of Gummy Supplements for Children Emerges as Key Trend | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The gummy vitamin market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as marketing on social media platforms and new product launches to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies are launching innovative products and solutions to strengthen their market positions and presence in the minds of target audiences. For instance, Amway Corp. offers Nutrilite SEIZE THE DAY undernutrition which is a multivitamin-mineral gummy.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amway Corp.

Bayer AG

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hero Nutritionals Inc.

Honest Co. Inc.

Nestle SA

Pharmavite LLC

Power Gummies

Unilever Group

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of gummy vitamin market. 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for gummy vitamins in APAC. The presence of a large consumer base that is increasingly paying attention to their health in countries such as China and India will facilitate the gummy vitamin market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as US, China, India, Brazil, Australia, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for gummy vitamin market's growth during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions.

Key Segment Analysis

The online distribution channel segment held the largest gummy vitamin market share in 2021. The segment's popularity is growing mainly due to the increase in the number of websites offering a wide range of gummy vitamins at low cost than those available offline. In addition, gummy vitamin market players are involved in the omnichannel retailing format deploying both online and offline channels to expand their visibility among customers, which will also help in increasing their revenue.

Key Market Trend & Challenge:

The availability of gummy supplements for children is one of the key trends likely to influence the market's growth during the forecast period. Parents are resorting to easily chewable nutraceutical products available in different formats, shapes, and flavors, such as gummy supplements that come in many attractive shapes, such as bears, fruits, and flowers. In addition, companies are providing organic ingredient-based gummy supplements for children to expand their customer base. For instance, in August 2021, Nature's Truth expanded its line of vitamin gummies with three products focused on children's needs. These factors will eventually boost the market's growth during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of production due to the low availability of raw materials for naturally-sourced vitamins. Operational hindrances in the availability of raw materials in the recent past have resulted in interference with the efficient supply of vitamins A and E. Furthermore, additional costs of production caused due to the formulation of gummy supplements infused with additional nutrients, flavors, and colors will also result in a hindering factor to the gummy vitamin market's growth.

Gummy Vitamin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.54% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Brazil, Australia, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hero Nutritionals Inc., Honest Co. Inc., Nestle SA, Pharmavite LLC, Power Gummies, and Unilever Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

