Gump's, Iconic San Francisco Luxury Retailer, Has Been Acquired

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gump's San Francisco, one of the oldest and most recognizable luxury brands in the nation, has been acquired and is set to re-open under new leadership this fall. The company was originally founded by Solomon Gump and his family in 1861 who were purveyors of beautiful and exotic jewelry and gifts. Unfortunately, after over 150 years in business, Gump's was shuttered in December 2018. The new ownership intends to re-launch the store and online offerings that have served millions of clients.

"We have been impressed by this brand for over a decade. Gump's has a very special connection with its clients," Anne Chachas, Executive Vice President of Gump's San Francisco said. "We believe this iconic brand has a unique ability to curate an exceptional product that can once again delight clients for years to come."

The new buyers are proud to be returning Gump's to family ownership. Having visited the Gump's store many times, John and Diane Chachas began investing in the company in 2007 in concert with financial investors. Yesterday their three children, Anne, Christopher, and Jack Chachas, became the new owners of the majority interest of the company and will take leadership in the re-launch of the Gump's brand in North America and Europe.

"We could not be happier that Gump's has returned to family ownership," commented Antoinette Gump, a great great grand-daughter of the company's founder.

For over a century, Gump's has been known for its beautiful collection of jewelry, pearls, and jade from Asia, exquisite homewares and furnishings, and an unparalleled tabletop, crystal, and china department following an ethos established by the Gump's family for a century. Generations of bay area families and San Francisco tourists have frequented the Gump's store to find unique gifts.

Ms. Chachas indicated her family plans to uphold Gump's rich history and distinguished reputation in the store's redevelopment. The company is set to re-open its digital and physical businesses in the fall of 2019. The location of the new store has yet to be confirmed.

"We are thrilled to be relaunching Gump's in time for Christmas 2019," Anne Chachas continued. "Gump's and Christmas have shared 158 seasons with millions of customers and we are looking forward to welcoming clients as we re-introduce this very long American tradition."

The company plans to communicate its journey toward opening day on Gump's website www.gumps.com and also on the store's social presence on Instagram and Twitter.

About Gump's

Gump's is a luxury American home furnishings and home décor retailer, founded in 1861 in San Francisco, California. The store sold products ranging from jewelry made from jade, precious gemstones, and cultured freshwater pearls to products from luxury designers such as Hermès and Buccellati.

