Gun & Trophy Insurance has become a USA Shooting Supporter.

CHANTILLY, Va., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gun & Trophy Insurance provides comprehensive gun and trophy policies for hunters, sportsmen, competitors, collectors and more. The company backs USA Shooting athletes with their silver plan which provides $20,000 in coverage for firearms. Choosing this exceptional insurance enables athletes to safeguard their equipment with confidence, enhancing their focus on achieving excellence in their sport.

"It is an honor to partner with such an august body as USA Shooting, representing the finest competitors in shooting sports," said Cole Cushman, President of Gun & Trophy Insurance. "We are dedicated to providing the shooting enthusiasts with the broadest coverage at the best price."

Gun & Trophy Insurance, demonstrating unparalleled support for USA Shooting, has graciously provided insurance coverage for USA Shooting's entire firearms collection as a generous donation. Established with the needs of shooting enthusiasts at its core, Gun & Trophy insures over $350 million worth of firearm equipment and maintains a remarkable 96% customer renewal rate, reflecting their deep commitment to and understanding of the shooting sports community.

"This new partnership is exciting and beneficial to USA Shooting, our athletes and membership," said Kelly Reisdorf, CEO of USA Shooting. "We are honored to be supported by an exceptional insurance company who provides premier coverage services that benefits our affiliate firearms owners and trophy hunters nationwide."

To learn more about Gun & Trophy, visit: https://gunandtrophy.com/usa-shooting/

About Gun & Trophy Insurance

Gun & Trophy partners with the Hanover Insurance Group to provide specialized insurance policies for hunters, sportsmen, competitors, and collectors. We offer worldwide coverage for guns and hunting trophies at affordable rates. Our tailored, passion-driven insurance solutions make Gun & Trophy a preferred choice for those seeking to protect their cherished collections, experiences, and privacy. Learn more at www.gunandtrophy.com

About USA Shooting

USA Shooting, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation was chartered by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee as the National Governing Body for the Olympic & Paralympic Shooting Sports in April 1995. The organization develops and implements programs to promote growth in the sport and serves as a sanctioning body for local and national competitions. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center, USA Shooting has a full-time staff dedicated to our sport.

SOURCE Gun and Trophy