Gun Suicide Artwork Distributed by Largest Catholic Publisher as Reported by Silver Sword International, LLC

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oregon Catholic Press (OCP) while under the watch of publisher John Limb, distributed a music issue with the cover art depicting suicide by firearm on a colourful morphed cross aimed at children, heavily distributing it since 2004 and still continuing to remain with vast multitudes, as shown in the new feature film documentary that exposes embedded imagery in art, "Rape of the Soul: Second Edition" produced by Silver Sword International, LLC.

World renowned embed art expert Michael A. Calace stated, "This OCP message is clearly suicide, showcasing a gun revolver chamber with an exploding satanic head, plus three faces with open mouths, a bullet hole in a head, along with a 666."

Even with its exposure, the OCP did not recall the music issue. Some archdioceses added an adhesive sticker in an attempt to cover up the scandal, yet the exact same suicide image is also openly printed on the back cover.

Dr. Judith Reisman, an expert consultant for the US Department of Justice, Education, Health and Human Services, and who is also one of several experts featured in the film stated, "The viewer becomes mesmerized from the negative programming effects of the imagery and can act that out."

The Second Edition film shows that the OCP persistently continues with this same horror reminiscent of notorious former Marianist Brother Steve Erspamer, who also continues to be promoted by the OCP, by further offering his occult imagery.

John Limb ultimately stepped down, and his OCP replacement publisher Wade Wisler still has not revoked the music issue, while the OCP simultaneously continues to glorify Erspamer's shocking artwork, issuing the convoluted statement, "The hymn of God's praises that rises from the works."

Erspamer continues to operate and distribute his demonic craft with protection from the Catholic Church, even after he was shuffled from his location and changed his name from Steve to Martin when his artworks were extracted and exposed.

"Through its massive publishing and distribution network, the Oregon Catholic Press still consistently provides fuel for the church abuse scandals crisis and is one of several major organizations exposed in the film with clear visual proof, promoting such horror and blasphemy," said Mr. Calace.

A multitude of global historical and contemporary sexual and demonic religious works are visually profiled and extracted with expert analysis in Rape of the Soul: Second Edition, now viewable online worldwide.

For further information please contact SSI Admin via phone: 1.514.558.8761 or email: 220514@email4pr.com

SOURCE Silver Sword International