Gun Violence Tops Agenda for Young Women in Rebel Girls and Her Campus Election Survey

Gen Z Women and Gen Alpha Girls Speak Up About Voting and Issues That Matter Most for the 2024 Election in Advance of The Upcoming Debate

BOSTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful collaboration, Rebel Girls , the award-winning Generation Alpha empowerment brand, and Her Campus , the #1 media brand and community for college women and Gen Z, have partnered to amplify the voices of first-time and future women voters ahead of the 2024 election. Through a comprehensive survey, the organizations have gathered insights into the political views and priorities of young women, revealing their deep concerns and passions. In addition, they shared in their own words what they would say to the next President of the United States. The findings show a shared and urgent focus on gun violence, reflecting the staggering statistics that since the Columbine massacre in 1999, more than 400 school shootings have taken place, exposing over 370,000 students to gun violence.

Additional highlights include a strong emphasis on voting, with a significant majority of both generations recognizing its importance. Impressively, 87% of Gen Z women plan to vote in the 2024 election, and 88% of Gen Alpha plan to vote when they become eligible.

For Gen Z, gun violence ranks as the second highest priority (35%), behind reproductive rights (59%), while Gen Alpha places an even stronger emphasis on school safety (69%) and gun violence (38%) as their top issues in the upcoming election. These issues align with the realities these generations face from the rate of mass shootings in the United States to active shooter protocols at school creating a daily fear associated with actual and potential gun violence.

In addition to the emphasis on gun violence and school safety, there were many through-lines between the two generations. The survey also found:

Both Gen Z and Gen Alpha place significant importance on voting, with 76% of Gen Z respondents and 87% of Gen Alpha respondents acknowledging it as important or very important, demonstrating a strong commitment to civic participation among young women. Family Matters In Building Political Beliefs – Family emerged as the most influential factor in shaping political views for both generations, with 70% of Gen Z and an overwhelming 87% of Gen Alpha citing family influence. Other significant influences include friends, political figures, and social media posts for Gen Z, while Gen Alpha is notably influenced by their teachers and YouTube content.

Family emerged as the most influential factor in shaping political views for both generations, with 70% of Gen Z and an overwhelming 87% of Gen Alpha citing family influence. Other significant influences include friends, political figures, and social media posts for Gen Z, while Gen Alpha is notably influenced by their teachers and YouTube content. They Want Brands to Speak Up – Both generations show a clear preference for brands that align with their values. 69% of Gen Z and 53% of Gen Alpha respondents are more likely to support brands that are vocal about issues they care about, highlighting the importance of corporate social responsibility in gaining the loyalty of these young consumers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Rebel Girls to amplify young voices this election year. With 41 million Gen Zers eligible to vote in the 2024 election, making up about 17% of eligible voters, their impact is undeniable. Yet, their voices are often disregarded by politicians. Her Campus and Rebel Girls are committed to changing this, ensuring Gen Z and Gen Alpha are heard and respected. Together, we empower the next generation to make their mark, and we are excited to lead this movement," commented Stephanie Kaplan Lewis, co-founder & CEO of Her Campus Media.

"Gen Alpha is the largest generation to date, with a predicted economic footprint of $5.46 Trillion by the time they reach adulthood in 2029; yet they feel the issues they care most about are not the priority of elected officials. Rebel Girls is committed to being a platform for all girls to share their voices and be heard," said Jes Wolfe, CEO of Rebel Girls. "Our Election 2024 survey findings couldn't be clearer: regardless of political leanings, where she lives, or economic class, girls want to live in a safer world without fear of gun violence. And she's rooting for the President, whomever that is."

To dive deeper into the survey findings, please see the full article on Her Campus.com. Her Campus also has a hub for all things Gen Z x Election 2024 at https://www.hercampus.com/election-2024/ with more information. Rebel Girls survey is available to download at rebelgirls.com/election2024 , with additional data to be released in the coming weeks on LinkedIn and Instagram .

About Her Campus Media:

Her Campus Media is the #1 Gen Z media and marketing ecosystem, reaching this generation better than anyone else across its family of media brands and communities, including Her Campus, College Fashionista, InfluenceHer Collective, Spoon University, and Generation Hired, with a highly curated community of 50,000+ creators, influencers, ambassadors, and student journalists across 2,000+ colleges. Her Campus Media provides award-winning integrated marketing programs that drive consumer engagement and loyalty for the world's leading brands. Her Campus has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, Adweek's Campaign of the Year, and Entrepreneur magazine's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America among other accolades.

About Rebel Girls:

Rebel Girls , a certified B Corporation, is a global, multi-platform empowerment brand dedicated to helping raise the most inspired and confident generation of girls through content, experiences, products, and community. Originating from an international best-selling children's book, Rebel Girls amplifies stories of real-life, extraordinary women throughout history, geography, and field of excellence. With a growing community of 35 million self-identified Rebel Girls spanning more than 100 countries, the brand engages with Generation Alpha through its book series, premier app, events, and merchandise. To date, Rebel Girls has sold more than 11 million books in 60 languages and reached 50 million digital audio listens. Award recognition includes New York Times bestseller list, 2022 Apple Design Award for Social Impact, multiple Webby Awards for family & kids and education, and Common Sense Media Selection honors among many others.

SOURCE Her Campus Media