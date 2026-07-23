Gundam Enters a New Era Under Kenji Kamiyama with "Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO" Anime and "RG Project" Vision

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at San Diego Comic-Con, Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. unveiled the RG Project, a next-generation Gundam initiative that expands the franchise into a new universe across anime, a video game, and various other media built around a new world envisioned by acclaimed science-fiction filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Star Wars: Visions Volume 3), with worldbuilding developed together with Toh EnJoe. Anchoring the initiative is the upcoming anime Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO, directed by Kamiyama and animated by SOLA ANIMATION, launching in 2027.

Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO ©SUNRISE

The RG Project is a bold new vision for Gundam: A multi-media universe crafted by Kamiyama, in which entries share a narrative spanning generations within one continuous world. The initiative brings together the anime Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO and the upcoming, high-mobility action game, GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT, each depicting the shared universe from a different perspective.

Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO opens this new saga, set roughly 100 years before the events of GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT, telling the beginning of the story and how this world came to be. GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT, picks up generations later in a future shaped by accumulated events depicted in the anime. The anime and game come together for an experience that invites Gundam fans to immerse themselves into this new world and make new choices of their own.

Stay tuned for the RG Project as it challenges the Gundam franchise with a bold new vision for the future.

Watch the teaser trailer on the official GUNDAM CHANNEL INTL YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/-OE2vLKjJZc

Assets can be found here.

The Story of Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO Begins

The three revelations delivered by the Autonomous Interstellar Object from another galaxy ushered in an age of unprecedented prosperity, allowing humanity to expand across the entire solar system.

Gravity Control. FTL Communication. Cognitive Materialization. Yet less than ten years after its discovery, the Object that had delivered these three revelations suddenly ran rampant, spawning an aggressive, self-proliferating ecosystem.

Humanity came to see this unknown ecosystem as the Apocalypse.

For three months, humanity fought the Apocalypse to a standstill in orbit above Earth. Forced to abandon the planet, humanity marked that year as A.A. 1—the first year After Apocalypse.

By A.A. 45, children born on the Moon and in space colonies have never known life without the Apocalypse.

And on the lunar surface, a boy named Ray Azumi awakens—

Protagonist: Ray Azumi

A war orphan who lost his parents in an Apocalypse attack, he serves as the designated pilot of Gundam ZERO. He is voiced by Takeo Otsuka.

Otsuka:

"It is a tremendous honor to be part of a new entry in the Gundam series. Director Kamiyama's story gave me plenty to think about, and I thoroughly enjoyed the challenge as I approached each recording session. I'm also incredibly excited to see how this project unfolds as a media-mix project spanning both anime and video games. I hope you'll look forward to Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO!"

Director/Series Composition: Kenji Kamiyama

Kamiyama is a film director, screenwriter, and creative director known for his work on the acclaimed anime series Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex (2002-2005). He later went on to co-direct the fully CG animated series ULTRAMAN (2019) and Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (2020) with Shinji Aramaki. Following The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (2024), which received a worldwide theatrical release, Kamiyama served as Supervising Director for Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 (2026), a serialized continuation of The Ninth Jedi (2021).

Kamiyama:

"When I was approached with the idea of creating "a Gundam set in an entirely new timeline, one that is neither the Universal Century nor the Common Era," I found myself wrestling with all sorts of questions. What would replace the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon? What would become of the Newtype concept? What about Minovsky particles? And where did war fit into all of this? The more I turned over the question of what fundamentally makes Gundam "Gundam," the further I drifted from the creative excitement that should have been driving the project. So I stepped back and reminded myself: I had been given the chance to create my own Gundam from the ground up for a series I've loved for years. What could be more exciting than that? Once I found my way back to that excitement, a fresh and unexpected Gundam began to take shape. That Gundam is Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO."

About Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO

Title: Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO (pronunciation: "Alex Zero")

Abbreviated forms: RG XARX-ZERO or XARX-ZERO

Planning: SUNRISE

Original Concept: Yoshiyuki Tomino / Hajime Yatate

Director / Series Composition: Kenji Kamiyama

SF Setting Supervisor: Toh Enjoe

Gundam Design: Eiichi Shimizu

Original Character Design: STATO

Character Design / Supervising Animation Director: Miyako Takasu

Music: Go Shiina

Production: SOLA ANIMATION

Produced by: Bandai Namco Filmworks

Official site: https://en.gundam-official.com/

Gundam NA official X: https://x.com/GundamInfoNA/

Recommended hashtags: #XARXZERO

Copyright notation: ©SUNRISE

*When posting or using image materials, please always include the copyright notation above.

GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT Information

GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT, part of the RG Project and unveiled at Summer Game Fest on June 5, 2026, is a brand-new action game set in the same universe as the anime. While the anime and game can each be enjoyed as standalone works, experiencing both allows fans to fully appreciate the depth of their shared universe.

We're pleased to share concept art for the Gundam Helix, the main mobile suit from GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT, along with the Apocalypse, here.

Watch the announcement trailer on the official GUNDAM CHANNEL INTL YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J0_2eMtFQM

Inquiries regarding the anime Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO

BANDAI NAMCO Filmworks Inc.

Gundam Business Division, Promotion Department, Promotion Section

Ito Yayoi ([email protected])

Inquiries regarding the console game GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Cat Tompkins ([email protected])

SOURCE Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.