New Gundam Anime Series to Debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Panel

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundam is landing at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026. Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. will unveil a brand-new Gundam anime series at the "GUNDAM Showcase 2026 – Unveil the Next Gundam" panel, backed by a dedicated booth featuring the upcoming Gundam anime, GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT, a video game title just announced in June, and a free GUNPLA building workshop on the show floor. Exclusive giveaways await both panel and booth attendees.

GUNDAM Showcase 2026 - Unveil the Next Gundam

Special guests from Japan take the stage to reveal the new anime series and map out what's next for Gundam at this exclusive panel.

Date/Time: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 10:30 – 11:30 AM Pacific Time

Location: Room 6BCF

Panel attendees will receive novelty bags packed with exclusive Gundam swag, while supplies last. Goodies include:

"Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway The Sorcery of Nymph Circe" Mini Poster

T-shirt

Gundam Card Game GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT Promotional Card (EXBP-029 EX Base)

Inflatable Beam Saber

1/144 RX-78-2 GUNDAM workshop Kit Ver.

Gunpla shopping bag

Gundam Headband

Gundam Introduction Booklet

SDCC Gundam Booth

Suit up and sortie to the Gundam booth at SDCC to experience the latest series news, displays tied to the panel reveal, and the upcoming video game GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT up close. Snap photos with GUNPLA-kun and Gundam statues, and grab event-exclusive merch and giveaways, including GUNPLA and figures.

Event: Gundam Workshop

Roll up your sleeves and assemble your own GUNPLA from start to finish, then take your finished model home. Admission is free and seats are limited and first come, first served.

Schedule: Rolling each day, starting 30 minutes after doors open

Location: Mezzanine 19

Admission: Free

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) Overview

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) will take place in San Diego, California at the San Diego Convention Center, from Thursday, July 23 to Sunday, July 26, 2026. Visit the official website for more information. https://www.comic-con.org/

Worldwide Streaming Program

Can't make it to Comic-Con? GUNDAM CHANNEL INTL has you covered. A special program announcing the new Gundam anime series will premiere worldwide, carrying the same new-title information revealed at the SDCC panel. The program streams internationally on GUNDAM CHANNEL INTL.

Broadcast: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 11:00 AM Pacific Time /2:00 PM Eastern Time

Channel: GUNDAM CHANNEL INTL: https://www.youtube.com/@GundamInfo

*This program is not a recording or live broadcast of the panel event.

*Streaming Schedule might change for unforeseen reasons. Please follow Gundam Official X for the latest schedule.

Assets are available here.

General Information

GUNDAM Official Website: https://en.gundam-official.com/

Gundam Official X: https://x.com/GundamInfoNA

GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT Official Website:

https://www.bandainamcoent.com/games/gundam-rogue-orbit

Copyright notice: ©SUNRISE

When posting or using any image assets, please always include the copyright notice above.

SOURCE Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.