Bandai Namco Filmworks Unveils Special Guns N' Roses PV and New Key Visual for MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the release of MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe in Japan, Bandai Namco Filmworks released a special promotional trailer featuring the ending theme song "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses on the official Gundam YouTube channel, GUNDAM CHANNEL INTL.

The PV portrays protagonist Hathaway's inner conflict as he struggles to move on from his feelings for Gigi. Meanwhile, Gigi's mysterious power—one that could sway the course of the war—and her feelings for Hathaway grow stronger day by day, allowing viewers to sense the way their relationship influences and shapes one another. The ending theme song, perfectly matched to the story, further amplifies the epic scale of the film. The footage is packed with highlights, including a glimpse of the new mobile suit "TX-ff104 ALYZEUS."

Watch the PV here: https://youtu.be/OTttxLeOdYA

Assets can be found here .

Please use the following legal line when sharing images: Credit: ©SOTSU・SUNRISE

Altering images is strictly prohibited.

A second key visual has also been unveiled. Set at Ayers Rock in Australia, the site of the climactic battle in this second chapter, this dynamic visual captures a tense moment just before Hathaway's XI Gundam and Lane's new mobile suit, TX-ff104 ALYZEUS, clash with beam sabers, delivering a strong sense of immediacy and intensity.

About "TX-ff104 ALYZEUS"

A mobile suit hastily developed for Lane Aim as a trainer for Flight Form's high speed flight. It served as a temporary machine until the Penelope was formally deployed. As such, the unit's primary configuration is its Flight Form.

Its core is a modified RX 94 Mass Production Type Nu Gundam, and its exterior repurposes parts from a prototype for tests built during the Penelope's development. The unit's most distinctive feature is the twenty Shelf Nozzles installed across its body. As an alternative to the Minovsky Flight Unit, which was still incomplete at the time this machine was built, these Shelf Nozzles employ a plasma jet engine–based propulsion system that utilizes an older engine technology not reliant on I FIELD systems. When operated in parallel, these Shelf Nozzles enable the unit to achieve high speed flight comparable to the Penelope.

About "Sweet Child O' Mine" By Guns N' Roses

"Sweet Child O' Mine" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 1988. Opening with Slash's instantly recognizable guitar riff, the song blends the power of hard rock with a beautiful melody and has been embraced as a cross-generational anthem since its release in 1987. In 2019, its music video surpassed one billion views on YouTube—the first song from the 1980s to do so—and as of 2026, it has exceeded an astonishing 1.8 billion views. The song continues to shine as the biggest hit in Guns N' Roses' history.

ABOUT GUNS N' ROSES:

Guns N' Roses endures on as the most dynamic, dangerous, and definitive American rock band in history to this day.

Embedded in popular culture, Guns N' Roses' landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus, Appetite For Destruction, stands out as "the best-selling U.S. debut album ever" and "the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time." Following its release, Guns N' Roses shook the world with the one-two punch of the over 7x-platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, clinching the top two spots on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart upon arrival. With total sales of 100 million units thus far, their catalog also consists of G N' R Lies (5x-platinum), The Spaghetti Incident? (platinum), Greatest Hits (5x-platinum), and Chinese Democracy (over 6 million worldwide). Not to mention, they are one of the most-streamed rock bands in the world with an average of 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and in May 2024, they were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for their 1987 debut album, Appetite for Destruction.

Guns N' Roses are Axl Rose (vocals, keyboards), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Isaac Carpenter (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).

Universal Music Official Website

https://www.universal-music.co.jp/gundam-hathaway-2

Title Information

Title: MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe

Release: Nationwide in Japan on Friday, January 30, 2026. United States release information to be determined

Distribution: Bandai Namco Filmworks / Shochiku

Credit: ©SOTSU・SUNRISE

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe Synopsis

The year is U.C.0105, twelve years after Char's Rebellion. "MAFTY" has begun resisting the Federation government's tyrannical rule by assassinating its high-ranking officials. Its leader is actually Hathaway Noa, the son of Bright Noa, who fought in the One Year War alongside Amuro Ray.

Haunted by past trauma, Hathaway is drawn to a mysterious girl named Gigi Andalucia, whose strange powers stir memories within him. While swayed by her cryptic words, he continues preparing for MAFTY's mission — the attack on the Adelaide Conference.

Kenneth Sleg of the Federation Forces prepares a defense operation for the Adelaide Conference and a plan to eliminate MAFTY and is approached by Handley Yoxon of the Criminal Police Organization with a secret proposal. As Hathaway and Kenneth pursue their respective goals, Gigi also sets off for Hong Kong to fulfill her own role.

Staff

Original Concept: Yoshiyuki Tomino / Hajime Yatate

Director: Shukou Murase

Script: Yasuyuki Muto

Character Design: pablo uchida / Naoyuki Onda / Shigeki Kuhara

Original Character Design: Haruhiko Mikimoto

Mechanical Design: Hajime Katoki / Kimitoshi Yamane / Seiichi Nakatani / Nobuhiko Genma

Original Mechanical Design: Yasuhiro Moriki / Kazumi Fujita

Art Setting: Tomoaki Okada

Art Director: Kinichi Ohkubo

Color Designer: Takako Suzuki / Yuichi Kuboki

Display Design: Yoshinori Sayama

CG Director: Ryukow Masuo

Composition Director: Yoshihisa Oyama

VFX Director: Manabu Kadouno

Editor: Daisuke Imai

Sound Supervisor: Koji Kasamatsu

Recording Supervisor: Eriko Kimura

Music: Hiroyuki Sawano

Planning & Production: SUNRISE

Production: Bandai Namco Filmworks

Distribution by Bandai Namco Filmworks / Shochiku Co., Ltd.

Cast

Hathaway Noa: Kensho Ono

Gigi Andalucia: Reina Ueda

Kenneth Sleg: Junichi Suwabe

Lane Aim: Soma Saito

Gawman Nobile: Kenjiro Tsuda

Kelia Dace: Saori Hayami

Iram Masam: Shunsuke Takeuchi

… and more

Official Website： https://gundam-official.com/

Official X Account： https://x.com/gundam_hathaway

SOURCE Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.