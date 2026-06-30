REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunderson Dettmer, a global leader in the innovation economy, has welcomed Kate Cusick as the firm's first Chief Communications Officer.

Based in New York, Cusick has 20 years of communications experience. In her previous roles as head of marketing and business development for leading business advisory firms and marketing agencies, she has a proven track record of building integrated brand and communications functions that drive meaningful results.

Gunderson Dettmer Welcomes Kate Cusick as Chief Communications Officer

Cusick's hire follows the addition of Erin Stone Dimry in 2024 as Gunderson's first Chief Revenue Officer who joined to drive transformative change across the organization. "We had a strong financial performance in 2025, and we've been intentional about building the right infrastructure to support our firm's ambition and growth," said Global Managing Partner, Jeff Higgins. "Adding a dedicated communications leader is a key part of that."

"We are laser focused on building the best platform and the best team to support our lawyers as they advise the founders and investors driving the innovation economy," added Dimry. "Kate's significant brand positioning and communications experience will help us better tell our story, share insights and drive our next phase of growth."

"Gunderson Dettmer stood out for both its leading market position and its unique culture – there's a clear sense of purpose behind the work here," said Cusick. "I'm excited to partner with Jeff, Erin, and the team to elevate the firm's voice and impact and build on its continued growth and success as the go-to for investors and companies at every stage of their lifecycles."

About Gunderson Dettmer

For over 30 years, Gunderson Dettmer has represented what's next. Built exclusively for the innovation economy, the firm is the #1 venture capital law firm globally – partnering with leading investors and groundbreaking companies from start to scale.

SOURCE Gunderson Dettmer