Gunderson Dettmer Reports 13% Revenue Growth and Maintains PitchBook's No. 1 Global VC Ranking for 12th Year

The record achievement underscores the firm's commitment to the venture ecosystem, as it continues to lead deals and advise founders and investors from formation through exit

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunderson Dettmer, the preeminent law firm serving the innovation economy, has reported 13% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025, increasing firm revenue from $503 million to $567.5 million, alongside a 20% increase in revenue per lawyer (RPL) to $1.709 million, according to financial results reported to The American Lawyer for the first time.

The firm's strong performance comes as Gunderson continues to focus on representing venture and growth equity investors and the companies they fund. In PitchBook's Annual Global League Tables, Gunderson ranked No.1 globally and in the United States for total venture capital deals for the 12th consecutive year, advising on more venture capital transactions than any other law firm. The firm was also awarded the No.1 spot for combined venture capital and M&A transactions globally.

Together, the recognitions underscore the focus and deep experience Gunderson has built over the past three decades — a competitive advantage that makes the firm a destination platform for attorneys dedicated to the innovation economy and enables the firm to offer exceptional service for clients at every stage of growth.

"Our continued growth reflects the strength of the entrepreneurs and investors we serve across the innovation economy," said Jeff Higgins, global managing partner. "Because we focus exclusively on venture-backed companies and their investors, we've built a collaborative platform where lawyers share market insight and design cutting edge structures and approaches that shape many of the most complex deals in the venture ecosystem. That focus allows us to deliver the strategic, practical advice founders, investors and in-house counsel rely on as funds and companies scale."

As the speed of innovation continues to accelerate across technology, life sciences and emerging industries like deep tech and defense tech, Gunderson pairs trusted judgment with technology designed to deliver a premium client experience. The firm's unmatched deal volume and long-standing relationships across the venture and growth equity market provide unique insight into evolving deal terms, governance structures, and capital formation strategies. This perspective enables Gunderson to offer market-leading advice to funds and companies across their full lifecycle.

About Gunderson Dettmer

Gunderson Dettmer is the preeminent international law firm with an exclusive focus on the innovation economy. The firm serves market-leading venture capital and growth equity investors and pioneering companies through inception, growth and maturity, as well as groundbreaking public companies that result from the global venture capital ecosystem.

Gunderson Dettmer has hundreds of attorneys across twelve offices in key venture markets throughout the world – Silicon Valley, Ann Arbor, Atlanta, Austin, Beijing, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, São Paulo and Singapore.

SOURCE Gunderson Dettmer