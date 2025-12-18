Gunderson Dettmer Represents Client Andersen Group in its $176 million IPO

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, LLP represented Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE: ANDG), a leading provider of independent tax, valuation and financial advisory services to individuals and family offices, businesses and funds in the United States, in its initial public offering of 11,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $16 per share, at the top end of its $14 to $16 marketed range. The offering, which used a complex UP-C structure, is expected to raise $176 million in gross proceeds, without giving effect to the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares and before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on December 17, 2025, and the offering is expected to close today.

Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities acted as book-running managers for the offering. Baird and William Blair acted as additional book-running managers for the offering.

The Gunderson deal team was led by corporate partners Jay Hachigian and Richard Hesp; Public Companies/Public Offerings partners Jeff Vetter, Alexa Belonick and Elena Vespoli; Public Companies/Public Offerings associate Max Noreng; corporate associates Wesley Sheker, Alex Bloom and Tyler Vandre; tax partners Jaime Narayan and Mark Foster; executive compensation partner Elizabeth Webb; executive compensation associate Sofia Rattes; and senior paralegal Scott Paraker.

