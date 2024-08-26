CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunlocke, an Allsteel partner brand and leading manufacturer of wood casegoods, has announced a comprehensive brand refresh. This revitalization honors the company's rich heritage while embracing a forward-looking vision to meet the demands of the modern workplace.

Careful Consideration for Thoughtful Applications

Gunlocke Unveils Brand Refresh Crafted with a focus on sustainability and sophistication, the Gunlocke Stratawood collection is sourced from FSC certified trees and is available for the Silea™ desking and casegoods and Briefing™ tables collections.

Available in October, the refreshed brand materials will showcase how Gunlocke's timeless products meet the needs of today's modern leaders, continuing to offer versatile solutions as work environments evolve. Whether in collaborative spaces, hybrid work environments, lounges, or private offices, Gunlocke furniture is expertly crafted to blend style, character, and quality into contemporary office layouts.

"Gunlocke has a storied history of producing exceptional furniture that performs with excellence," said Natalie Johansen Murray, Vice President of Brand Marketing at HNI Workplace Furnishings. "Our new brand identity captures the essence of who we are and where we are headed. It's a symbol of our longstanding dedication to quality and integrity through thoughtful design, sustainable materials, and an elevated aesthetic."

Legacy of Authentic Craftsmanship

Since 1902, Gunlocke has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship and design. Gunlocke furniture has occupied the Oval Office at The White House and furnished the workplaces of some of the world's greatest companies and leaders. Gunlocke's skilled artisans seamlessly blend tradition with technology to create distinctive pieces that exemplify craftsmanship. This dedication is evident in practices such as steam bending natural wood and meticulous hand finishing, highlighting Gunlocke's commitment to quality and sustainability. Their Stratawood veneer offerings are precision-crafted from FSC Certified, plantation-grown Obeche and Euro Basswood trees, responsibly sourced and milled to maximize output while minimizing environmental impact.

When The Stanley Center for Peace and Security, a Living Building Challenge participant, sought a furniture partner to reflect their commitment to sustainability and equity, they chose Gunlocke. The Silea casegoods, which hold the Declare label, exemplify Gunlocke's cutting-edge and environmentally conscious solutions. This collaboration has exceeded expectations in creating a workspace that embodies the Center's mission and underscores Gunlocke's transparency and dedication to preserving Earth's resources.

For more information about Gunlocke's refreshed brand and product enhancements, please visit our updated website at www.gunlocke.com.

About Gunlocke

Gunlocke is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-quality workplace furniture, known for its exceptional craftsmanship and innovative designs. With over a century of experience, Gunlocke is committed to delivering products that meet the evolving needs of the modern workplace. For more information, visit www.gunlocke.com.

About Allsteel

Since 1912, Allsteel, an HNI Company, has offered a world-class, comprehensive range of workplace products and solutions. We simplify the office planning process by helping our customers align their workplace strategy with their business strategy. The result is fit-to-business solutions that deliver meaningful change in a way that works for them today, as well as tomorrow. Allsteel has showrooms in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. For additional information, visit www.allsteeloffice.com or follow Allsteel on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Pinterest and YouTube .

