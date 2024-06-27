Gunnar Eberhardt appointed Executive Vice President, UPM Communication Papers and member of the Group Executive Team

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Changes board/management/auditors) 27 June 2024 at 16:15 EEST

HELSINKI, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunnar Eberhardt has been appointed Executive Vice President, UPM Communication Papers. He will be a member of UPM's Group Executive Team and report to Massimo Reynaudo, President and CEO. He will start in his role in October 2024.

Gunnar Eberhardt, born 1977, will join UPM from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, where he has worked as Corporate Vice President, Adhesives Automotive OEM Business since April 2022. Prior to his current role he has held several sales, marketing, business unit and region head roles at Henkel and Osram since 2000.

He has a Diploma in Industrial Engineering and an Executive Master's degree in Innovation & Technology Management. He is a German citizen, and will be based in Augsburg, Germany.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Gunnar to UPM and the Group Executive Team. He brings a wealth of international experience from a range of industries, a commercial mindset and strong leadership track record. With Gunnar, the UPM Communications Paper team will get an inspiring leader, and I look forward to our collaboration," says Massimo Reynaudo.

