GUNNAR Optiks Announces Philanthropic Partnership With St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

GUNNAR has devised several opportunities for their customers to support St. Jude while they are browsing for their next pair of gaming and computer blue light glasses including: an add on donation to St. Jude option at checkout; the chance to buy a limited edition adult and kids 'Collection for St. Jude' pair of computer glasses, 50% of the retail price will benefit St. Jude; other donation initiatives still to be announced. In addition to these customer donation initiatives, GUNNAR employees will also be embarking on several internal fundraising activities to support the charity throughout the year.

"GUNNAR has long sought to give back to a worthwhile cause. Supporting the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has been on our radar, especially because of our position as #1 in gaming and the close connection between the St. Jude PLAY LIVE fundraising platform and gamers," said GUNNAR Director of Marketing, Georgina Petrie. "It is an honor to be able to finally play a small part in a much larger effort to combat pediatric cancer and other life-threatening diseases, while at the same time being able to educate supporters about the importance of taking care of their vision and the vision of their kids."

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

"Technology and innovation are at the forefront of what we do every day at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, from the science and research that drives our mission, to the exciting fundraising platforms we share with content creators like St. Jude PLAY LIVE," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Committed partners like GUNNAR Optiks are making a difference in the lives of St. Jude families by offering customers opportunities to continue doing what they love – gaming – but for a purpose. In short, when gamers play, St. Jude kids win."

For more information on the St. Jude partnership and GUNNAR's line of gaming and computer glasses for adults, kids and teens visit www.GUNNAR.com/StJude. For more information on St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, check out www.stjude.org.

