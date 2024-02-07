GUNNAR Optiks Partners with tokidoki on New Digital Eye Strain Glasses Collection

New collection based on classic tokidoki characters launches with Limited Edition Year of the Dragon collector's glasses in honor of the upcoming Lunar New Year

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GUNNAR Optiks, the preeminent manufacturer and pioneer of premium computer eyewear, today announced the partnership with iconic pop-culture lifestyle brand tokidoki to launch a new collection line of blue light blocking and digital eye strain reduction glasses. The new collections will be focused on classic characters from the tokidoki brand. The first product to launch from the partnership is tokidoki, Year of the Dragon, a limited-quantity collector's edition based on the upcoming Lunar New Year on February 10th.

tokidoki, Year of the Dragon, features a unique modified cat-eye shape and single brow line metal construction resulting in an elegant style. Handmade acetate temples adorned with the iconic tokidoki logo provide the utmost in fashion and function. Exclusive microfiber cleaning cloth, pouch, and case complete the ultimate tokidoki collector's item. Year of the Dragon will be available today in prescription and non-prescription options ahead of the Lunar New Year and be available to purchase on GUNNAR.com and tokidoki.it while supplies last.

Additional upcoming glasses collections will be available in prescription and non-prescription options, online, and at select retailers globally in 2024. Details including which characters, release date, pricing, and design, will be revealed at a later date.

As the category experts with over 20 years of optical research, GUNNAR has made strides in the past year to expand its reach beyond traditional gaming glasses by introducing expanded feminine styles. The partnership with tokidoki will supercharge these efforts by providing styles that fans will love to wear on video conference calls, daily work, or live streaming.

"Collaborating with tokidoki has afforded us the opportunity to serve a wider audience who appreciate pop-culture, art, and fashion combined with function," said Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Joe Croft.

"GUNNAR's team has done an incredible job of translating my designs for eyewear," said Simone Legno, tokidoki Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer.

"We cherish the opportunity to work with Joe Croft and his very talented team. It's always a pleasure to see our designs and characters incorporated into new categories," said tokidoki Co-Founder and CEO, Pooneh Mohajer.

The Vision Council of America estimates that 70% of U.S. adults experience digital eye strain as a result of the increasing use of digital devices. In addition to the focusing strain and dry eye issues caused by the lack of blinking, the artificial blue light emitted by our screens disrupts melatonin production and circadian rhythm, affecting the body's natural sleep cycle.

GUNNAR premium computer eyewear addresses all short and long-term side effects of digital eye strain, including headaches, dry eyes, blurry vision, glare, negative effects of artificial blue light, eye strain, and fatigue. The result – improved clarity, focus, and performance. GUNNAR is the only patented gaming and computer eyewear recommended by doctors to protect and enhance your vision.

About GUNNAR Optiks

Established in 2006, GUNNAR Optiks®, LLC is the expert in premium computer eyewear. Leading the way in cutting edge technology and design innovation, GUNNAR was the first company to secure a combined patent for lenses that help enhance performance by combating the symptoms of digital eye strain and blocking blue light. As the category pioneer, GUNNAR has established itself as a preeminent force in doctor recommended computer glasses in the market. GUNNAR continues to expand its portfolio providing a wide selection of styles, protective lens types including gaming, computer, prescription, reading and sunglasses. GUNNAR can be followed on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT TOKIDOKI

tokidoki, which translates to "sometimes" in Japanese, is an internationally recognized and iconic lifestyle brand based on the vision of Italian artist Simone Legno and his partners, serial entrepreneurs Pooneh Mohajer and Ivan Arnold. Since debuting in 2005, tokidoki has amassed a cult-like following for its larger-than-life characters and emerged as a sought-after global lifestyle brand. tokidoki offers an extensive range of products which include apparel, handbags, cosmetics, accessories, toys and more. Simone Legno, tokidoki's Chief Creative Officer, was born in Rome, Italy, and from a very young age developed a deep love of Japan and a fascination with world cultures. Combining Legno's unique talent and creativity with Mohajer's business acumen, tokidoki has grown exponentially. As an innovative company, tokidoki is known not only for its eye-popping aesthetic and criminally cute characters but also its megawatt partnerships. tokidoki is on Facebook and Twitter at @tokidoki and on Instagram at @tokidokibrand. For more information visit: www.tokidoki.it

