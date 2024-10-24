GUNNAR Optiks Unveils the Fashion-Forward Kista Collection Blue Light Blocking Glasses

New Stylish Digital Lifestyle Glasses Designed to Protect Your Eyes While Elevating Your Everyday Look

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunnar Optiks (aka GUNNAR), the preeminent manufacturer and pioneer of premium computer eyewear, today announced the launch of the Kista Collection, a range of digital lifestyle glasses that combine cutting-edge technology with trendsetting style. Featuring three chic designs—Anna, Kaia, and Lahti—this collection seamlessly blends fashion and function for women who care about their style as much as their eye health.

Designed to be the perfect accessory for your daily life, whether in the office or out for brunch, the Kista Collection ensures you can protect your eyes from harmful blue light without compromising on your look. These glasses are not just eyewear—they're a fashion statement that fits into your digital lifestyle.

Elevate Your Style Game

The Kista Collection's diverse range of shapes and colors means there's a pair for every mood and occasion:

Anna (MSRP: $99 ) – This elegant cat-eye frame brings sophisticated glam with its hand-polished polymer material, available in Tortoiseshell, Ballet Pink, and Onyx.

– This elegant cat-eye frame brings sophisticated glam with its hand-polished polymer material, available in Tortoiseshell, Ballet Pink, and Onyx. Kaia (MSRP: $99 ) – A contemporary square-shaped design with a chic keyhole bridge and glossy acetate finish, available in Blue Ribbon, Cream Marble, and Onyx.

– A contemporary square-shaped design with a chic keyhole bridge and glossy acetate finish, available in Blue Ribbon, Cream Marble, and Onyx. Lahti (MSRP: $99 ) – A bold round frame with a flattened top and metal temple accents, available in Rose Crystal , Poseidon, and Onyx.

Fashion Meets Function

GUNNAR's patented lens technology is built different, blocking blue light and protecting against UV rays while offering relief from digital eye strain. The Kista Collection's G-Shield® Plus lens coating ensures a smudge-resistant, anti-reflective surface, while the flexible spring hinges and adjustable nose pads deliver unparalleled comfort for all-day wear.

"These glasses are designed for women who are living fast-paced, digital-first lives but who refuse to compromise on their style," said Joe Croft, CEO at GUNNAR Optiks. "The Kista Collection is built different to not only protect your eyes but also elevate your entire look."

Each pair is priced at $99 and comes with a tri-fold glasses case, microfiber pouch, microfiber cleaning cloth, and a 12-month warranty.

The Vision Council of America estimates that 70% of U.S. adults experience digital eye strain because of the increasing use of digital devices. In addition to the focusing strain and dry eye issues caused by the lack of blinking, the artificial blue light emitted by our screens disrupts melatonin production and circadian rhythm, affecting the body's natural sleep cycle.

GUNNAR premium computer eyewear addresses all short- and long-term side effects of digital eye strain, including headaches, dry eyes, blurry vision, glare, negative effects of artificial blue light, eye strain, and fatigue. The result – improved clarity, focus, and performance. GUNNAR is the only patented gaming and computer eyewear recommended by doctors to protect and enhance your vision.

About GUNNAR Optiks

Established in 2006, GUNNAR Optiks®, LLC is the expert in premium computer eyewear. Leading the way in cutting-edge technology and design innovation, GUNNAR was the first company to secure a combined patent for lenses that help enhance performance by combating the symptoms of digital eye strain and blocking blue light. As the category pioneer, GUNNAR has established itself as a preeminent force in doctor-recommended computer glasses in the market. GUNNAR continues to expand its portfolio providing a wide selection of styles, and protective lens types including gaming, computer, prescription, reading, and sunglasses. GUNNAR can be followed on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. For more information visit: www.gunnar.com

