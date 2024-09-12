Gunner Launches 'Under One Roof' Giveaway to Honor Veterans, Active-Duty Service Members and First Responders on Veterans Day

Three heroes, one each from Cleveland, Hartford, Conn., and Philadelphia, will receive a brand-new roof for their home

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunner , an industry pioneer for buying and selling your roof online, announced today the launch of its 'Under One Roof' giveaway through its Gunner Cares program. The giveaway is open to first responders, active-duty service members and veterans in Cleveland, Hartford, Conn., and Philadelphia. One winner from each market will receive a brand-new roof for their home, as Gunner gives back and protects the homes of those who protect our country.

Applicants must be a first responder, active-duty service member or veteran who needs a roof replacement in the Cleveland, Hartford or Philadelphia area, as defined by contest rules. Submissions open at 9am ET September 12, 2024, and close at 11:59pm ET on October 21, 2024. On Veterans Day, Gunner will announce the three winners and will work with them to finalize each project plan based on their needs.

"We recognize that our homeowners are not just clients but integral parts of the communities they serve," said Eddie and Andrew Prchal, Co-Founders at Gunner. "By reaching first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, we are able to give back to the communities Gunner services by delivering roofing options that strengthen homes and create stronger, more resilient neighborhoods."

In a sector where customer experience often takes a backseat, 'Under One Roof' emerges as the company's response, ensuring that those who might not experience its services directly still feel its impact positively. Gunner Cares is a testament to the company's ethos of compassion, involvement and positive impact that allows the company to extend its reach beyond conventional business boundaries, touching lives and making a difference.

Residents looking to nominate themselves or vote for a first responder, active-duty service member or veteran who needs a new roof, visit Gunner's Under One Roof page. Additionally, follow @gunnerroofing on Instagram for updates throughout the nomination process.

For more information on Gunner Cares, visit: https://www.gunnerroofing.com/gunner-cares/ .

Gunner was conceived by two visionary brothers, Eddie and Andrew Prchal, who identified a distinct gap in the contractor and construction industry: the union of outstanding craftsmanship with unparalleled customer service. Gunner Roofing stands as a beacon of innovation in the industry, pioneering the way with a website that enables customers to easily purchase roofing online.

Born from a deep-rooted commitment to the communities we serve, Gunner Cares 501(c)(3) is not just a program – it is a testament to our ethos of compassion, involvement, and positive impact. Initiatives range from donating a portion of sales to impactful organizations like the American Red Cross, to hands-on projects with Habitat for Humanity, where Gunner helps construct safe and affordable homes for families in need.

