Gunpowder Irish Gin Expands Its Award-Winning Portfolio With New Italian Fig & Laurel Expression

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From the curious mind of PJ Rigney, Gunpowder Irish Gin is proud to announce the launch of Gunpowder Irish Gin with Italian Fig & Laurel. The vibrant flavor profile and striking bottle design add distinct Italian elegance to the Gunpowder Irish Gin range.

Gunpowder Irish Gin with Italian Fig & Laurel

This unique Gunpowder release is a collaboration with two-time world champion mixologist and bartending extraordinaire Bruno Vanzan. Together, they weave a captivating harmony of innovation, tradition, and artistry to craft a gin that celebrates the DNA of Gunpowder Gin. The collaboration introduces two new botanicals – Italian Viola Fig and Tuscan Juniper – joining the original 12 botanicals sourced from nine exotic countries. The result is a gin that delivers exotic layers of fresh citrus, Oriental botanicals, and Gunpowder Tea, elevated by the refined richness of fig, laurel, and Tuscan juniper.

"We are delighted to continue our journey through Italy with the launch of Gunpowder Irish Gin with Italian Fig & Laurel," said PJ Rigney. "Collaborating with Bruno Vanzan on this release was a true pleasure. As a 2-time mixology world champion from Italy, Bruno was uniquely qualified to craft a gin that is perfectly suited to cocktail experimentation."

To commemorate the launch, a Signature Serve was created to highlight the unique character of Gunpowder Irish Gin with Italian Fig & Laurel. With the gin as its base, the Ciao Bruno is a refreshing cocktail, balanced with fresh lemon juice and a touch of simple syrup, topped with a splash of soda water for a light, effervescent finish. Garnished with lemon and fresh mint, this cocktail perfectly balances the fig's sweetness and botanical depth. Look out for Bruno's visit to the US in 2026 where you can enjoy a Ciao Bruno, while saying Ciao to Bruno!

The addition of the Gunpowder Irish Gin with Italian Fig & Laurel joins an esteemed portfolio of gins masterfully crafted by PJ Rigney. The flagship expression, with its bold blue bottle, is slow-distilled in medieval copper pot stills to reveal vibrant layers of citrus, Oriental botanicals, and Gunpowder Tea. The range has since expanded to include the California Orange Citrus Edition, a bright, sun-kissed twist featuring bold notes of California orange; the Sardinian Citrus Edition, inspired by the Mediterranean coast with refined, aromatic citrus depth; and now Italian Fig & Laurel, Each expression reflects Rigney's relentless pursuit of flavor and adventure—blending innovation, tradition, and artistry into one truly global Irish gin family.

The Gunpowder Irish Gin with Italian Fig & Laurel retails for $37.99 and is now available nationwide and exclusively at Publix in FL and KY.

For more information, visit: https://www.thesheddistillery.com

About The Shed Distillery:

Founded in 2014 by PJ Rigney, The Shed Distillery is known for creating exceptional, award-winning products including Gunpowder Irish Gin, Drumshanbo Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey and Sausage Tree Vodka. Blending traditional distilling practices with modern innovation, The Shed Distillery emphasizes quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability, using locally sourced ingredients to create distinctive flavors. Under PJ Rigney's visionary leadership, The Shed Distillery has rapidly expanded its global footprint, earning numerous prestigious awards including International Spirit Brand of the Year from 2022 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards and Best in Show award in the Gin & Genever category of the 2024 TAG Awards, while remaining deeply connected to its Irish roots and community.

