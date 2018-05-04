Guns N' Roses Celebrated With Massive 'Appetite For Destruction: Locked N' Loaded Edition' Box Set

Appetite will also be released in concurrent multiple configurations, Appetite For Destruction will be made available in a 4CD/1Blu-ray Audio Super Deluxe Edition with a 96 page book featuring unreleased photos from Axl Rose's personal archive, a 2CD Deluxe Edition, 2LP 180-gram heavyweight vinyl edition, 1 CD remaster, and digital download/streaming equivalents.

Following the group's 1985 formation, Guns N' Roses injected unbridled attitude into the burgeoning Los Angeles rock scene. They went on to captivate the entire world with the July 21, 1987 release of Appetite For Destruction, which remains the best-selling U.S. debut album ever, moving over 30 million copies globally. Appetite features such indelible tracks such as the No. 1 single "Sweet Child O' Mine," "Welcome To The Jungle," "Nightrain," and "Paradise City."

Housed in a custom 12x12x12-inch solid-wood box that's wrapped in faux-leather and sports embossed, instantly identifiable artwork with a hand-sculpted and hand-painted 3D cross on its front doors, the Appetite For Destruction: Locked N' Loaded Edition is clearly the one true GN'R Holy Grail. The box encapsulates all content being offered to fans and more, including the Super Deluxe Edition, as well as first-time benchmarks of the album itself being newly remastered from the original stereo analog tapes, 12 remastered tracks compiled from of-era EPs and B-sides, 25 unreleased demos from a 1986 Sound City recording session, and a pair of unreleased tracks from recording sessions by Appetite's producer Mike Clink: "Shadow Of Your Love" recorded December 1986, one month before the album sessions, as a trial recording session which resulted in Clink getting the producer gig; and "Move To The City (1988 Acoustic Version)" which was from the GN'R Lies sessions.

Additional highlights of the unreleased audio include the first two work-in-progress recording attempts of the 1991 epic masterpiece "November Rain" which was originally penned as the ballad for Appetite, covers of songs like Elvis Presley's "Heartbreak Hotel," Aerosmith's "Mama Kin," two distinctly different recordings of the Rolling Stones' "Jumpin' Jack Flash" (one electric, one acoustic) and two never finished tracks/jams "The Plague" and "New Work Tune."

On the vinyl front, the original Appetite For Destruction album has been broadened to 2LPs for the first time, including expanded gatefold jacket art and a limited-edition foil printed plastic slipcase. The music itself is being presented on three sides only for maximum audio fidelity, with the fourth side featuring a vinyl Hologroove Hologram of the band's iconic logo. Seven 7-inch singles are also included: the five original singles from the album, plus one for "Patience" and a new song, the aforementioned "Shadow Of Your Love." All of the bonus tracks appearing on 12-inch vinyl will only be available in the Locked N' Loaded Edition box including a reissue of the band's first EP Live ?!«@ Like A Suicide.

The Blu-ray Audio disc contains the 12 tracks from the original album as newly mixed in glorious 96kHz 24-bit 5.1 surround sound from the original multi-tracks by legendary producer Elliot Scheiner (Steely Dan, Eagles), plus 5 bonus tracks mixed in 5.1 surround sound by both Scheiner and Frank Filipetti (Billy Joel, Elton John). Additionally, the Blu-ray includes four iconic GN'R music videos that have been newly sync'd to both remastered stereo audio and new 5.1 surround sound mixes, plus a brand-new video for "It's So Easy" that was shot in 1989 by the band but was never completely finished — until now in 4K HD from 16mm film transfers.

Exclusive collectibles inside the box include a dozen 12x12-inch lithos of new illustrations visualizing each Appetite track, 5 custom buttons with various band logos, 5 custom hand-sculpted metal-cast band skull face rings, 5 custom hand-sculpted metal-cast band skull face lapel pins, a replica of the band's first stage banner from the '85/'86 club days, a bandana, a 2-inch collector's coin with unique imagery stamped on both sides, 2 24x36-inch wall posters, a 12x24-inch Robert Williams painting litho, 5 never-before-seen band lithos, 6 replica gig flyers, 3 replicas of classic show ticket stubs, two temporary tattoo sheets featuring life-size tattoos of the band members' tats, 6 iron-on stitched patches, 5 metal-stamped guitar picks of the band skull faces with stamped signatures on the back, a turntable mat, a microfiber vinyl cleaning cloth, a 7-inch large-hole custom adapter, and finally, a 32gb metal-cast USB stick with 192kHz/24-bit, 96kHz/24-bit, and 44.1kHz/16-bit uncompressed audio files of all of the tracks included on the 4 CDs.

The band's ongoing success of the 'Not In This Lifetime' worldwide tour now become the 4th spot on the list of the most successful tours in music history on its first two years with no sign of slowing down. The next leg of the highly successful and anticipated World Tour continues in Europe in June & July 2018 and from what we hear, onto the fall.

NOT IN THIS LIFETIME…Europe: Summer 2018 June 03 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion June 06 Odense, DK Dyreskuepladsen June 09 Donnington Park, GB Download Festival June 12 Gelsenkirchen, DE Veltins Arena June 15 Firenze, IT Firenze Rocks June18 Paris, France Download Festival June 21 Dessel, BE Graspop Metal Meeting June 24 Mannheim, DE Maimarktgelande June 26 Bordeaux, FR Matmut Stadium June 29 Madrid, ES Download Festival July 01 Barcelona, ES Estadio Olympico July 04 Nijmegen, NL Goffertpark July 07 Leipzig, DE Festwiese July 09 Chorzow, PL Stadion Slaski July 13 Moscow, RU Otkritie Arena July 16 Tallinn, EE Tallinn Song Festival Grounds July 19 Oslo, NO Valle Hovin July 21 Gothenburg, SE Ullevi Stadium July 24 Reykjavik, IS Laugardalsvollur

Preorder the Guns N' Roses Appetite For Destruction: Locked N' Loaded Edition box set here



GUNS N' ROSES – APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION: LOCKED N' LOADED EDITION BOX SET

[4CD, 1 Blu-ray, 7 12-inch LPs, 7 7-inches, Hardbound Book, Ephemera box set]

CD 1 - APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION: REMASTERED

1. Welcome To The Jungle

2. It's So Easy

3. Nightrain

4. Out Ta Get Me

5. Mr. Brownstone

6. Paradise City

7. My Michelle

8. Think About You

9. Sweet Child O' Mine

10. You're Crazy

11. Anything Goes

12. Rocket Queen

CD 2 – B-SIDES N' EPS: REMASTERED

1. Reckless Life

2. Nice Boys

3. Move To The City (Live)

4. Mama Kin

5. Shadow Of Your Love (Live)

6. You're Crazy (Acoustic Version)

7. Patience

8. Used To Love Her

9. You're Crazy

10. It's So Easy (Live)

11. Knockin' On Heaven's Door (Live)

12. Whole Lotta Rosie (Live)

CD 3 – 1986 SOUND CITY SESSION

Previously unreleased

1. Welcome To The Jungle (1986 Sound City Session)

2. Nightrain (1986 Sound City Session)

3. Out Ta Get Me (1986 Sound City Session)

4. Paradise City (1986 Sound City Session)

5. My Michelle (1986 Sound City Session)

6. Think About You (1986 Sound City Session)

7. You're Crazy (1986 Sound City Session)

8. Anything Goes (1986 Sound City Session)

9. Rocket Queen (1986 Sound City Session)

10. Shadow Of Your Love (1986 Sound City Session)

11. Heartbreak Hotel (1986 Sound City Session)

12. Jumpin' Jack Flash (1986 Sound City Session)

CD 4 – 1986 SOUND CITY SESSION N' MORE

Previously unreleased

1. Shadow Of Your Love

2. Move To The City (1986 Sound City Session)

3. Ain't Goin' Down No More (Instrumental Version - 1986 Sound City Session)

4. The Plague (1986 Sound City Session)

5. Nice Boys (1986 Sound City Session)

6. Back Off Bitch (1986 Sound City Session)

7. Reckless Life (1986 Sound City Session)

8. Mama Kin (1986 Sound City Session)

9. New Work Tune (1986 Sound City Session)

10. November Rain (Piano Version - 1986 Sound City Session)

11. Move To The City (Acoustic Version - 1986 Sound City Session)

12. You're Crazy (Acoustic Version - 1986 Sound City Session)

13. November Rain (Acoustic Version - 1986 Sound City Session)

14. Jumpin' Jack Flash (Acoustic Version- 1986 Sound City Session)

15. Move To The City (1988 Acoustic Version)

DISC 5 – BLU-RAY AUDIO

96kHz 24-bit 5.1 Surround Sound & Remastered Stereo

5.1 Surround Sound mixed by *Elliot Scheiner and **Frank Filipetti

Previously unreleased

APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION*

1. Welcome To The Jungle

2. It's So Easy

3. Nightrain

4. Out Ta Get Me

5. Mr. Brownstone

6. Paradise City

7. My Michelle

8. Think About You

9. Sweet Child O' Mine

10. You're Crazy

11. Anything Goes

12. Rocket Queen

BONUS TRACKS

1. Shadow Of Your Love**

2. Patience*

3. Used To Love Her**

4. You're Crazy**

5. Move To The City (1988 Acoustic Version)**

MUSIC VIDEOS

1. Welcome To The Jungle

2. Sweet Child O' Mine

3. Paradise City

4. Patience

5. It's So Easy (Brand New Video From 1989)

GUNS N' ROSES – APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION: SUPER DELUXE EDITION

[4CD, 1 Blu-ray, Hardbound Book box set]





GUNS N' ROSES – APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION: DELUXE EDITION [2CD]

