Guns N' Roses' 'Welcome to the Jungle' Named Best Workout Song Of 2018 In March Music Madness

March Music Madness was an interactive bracket-based competition made up of 16 songs nominated by celebrities such as Flo Rida, Steve Aoki and Robert Irvine, along with athletes, trainers and Gold's Gym members and fans. Throughout March, songs advanced through four rounds based on votes, with final voting for the championship held March 30-April 2. "Welcome to the Jungle," nominated by Dempsey Marks, Gold's Gym fitness expert, was the top vote-getter over Jeremih's "Tonight Belongs to U!" for the win as Best Workout Song of 2018.

As part of the competition, each nominator also chose a charity to receive a donation if their song won. As a result, Dempsey's partner, After-School All-Stars, which was founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger and provides comprehensive after-school programs to keep children safe, will receive a $5,000 donation from Gold's Gym.

"March Music Madness was created to celebrate the powerful connection between music and fitness," said Dave Reiseman, Gold's Gym's vice president of marketing. "It's amazing how the right song or the right beat can energize you, push you further and get you through that extra rep, mile or set. As a company, we see it all the time in the gym and through the popularity of the mixes in GOLD'S AMP™, our new music-driven digital personal training app. March Music Madness is also a wonderful way to give back and support worthy causes, and we congratulate Dempsey Marks and her chosen charity, After-School All-Stars."

To see the complete 2018 March Music Madness bracket, visit www.goldsgym.com/march-music-madness.

About Gold's Gym

Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority since 1965. From its beginning as a small gym in Venice, California, Gold's Gym has grown into a global icon with more than 700 locations serving 3 million people across six continents each day. Featuring personalized transformation plans, state-of-the-art equipment, certified personal trainers, a diverse group exercise program and a supportive, motivating environment, Gold's Gym delivers the most dynamic fitness experience in the industry. The Gold's Gym experience recently expanded to include BOOTCAMP group training as well as GOLD'S STUDIO® – which gives members access to boutique-style classes like GOLD'S FIT®, GOLD'S BURN™ and GOLD'S CYCLE™, all under the same roof – along with GOLD'S AMP™, the first digital personal training app from a brick-and-mortar gym. More than a gym, Gold's Gym combines coaching, community and more than 50 years of fitness expertise to help people around the world achieve their potential through fitness. For more information, visit www.goldsgym.com or follow Gold's Gym on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Nikki Richardson or Lindsey Smith

Nikki@spmcommunications.com or Lindsey@spmcommunications.com

817-329-3257

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guns-n-roses-welcome-to-the-jungle-named-best-workout-song-of-2018-in-march-music-madness-300623726.html

SOURCE Gold’s Gym

Related Links

https://www.goldsgym.com

