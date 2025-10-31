GunsAmerica First Look: Seekins Unveils the SIC Rifle at NASTI

See the original article at GunsAmerica Digest

RIGGINS, Idaho, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GunsAmerica captured an exclusive first look at Seekins Precision's all-new SIC rifle (Seekins Interchangeable Caliber) during the invitation-only N.A.S.T.I. competition at Hat Creek Training near Riggins, Idaho. The SIC represents a completely new rifle architecture from Seekins: a modular, precision-built platform engineered for extreme-range performance, field serviceability, and an undisclosed military contract currently in development.

MSRP: $8,900.

Unlike a traditional chassis rifle, the SIC integrates the receiver and handguard into a solid, rigid structure that eliminates flex and bedding concerns. The result is uncompromising accuracy and strength across calibers. Using a captured quick-change barrel system, shooters can move from short-action cartridges up to .338 Lapua Magnum without tools. The rifle features a 60-degree bolt throw, Remington 700 trigger compatibility, and an ambidextrous thumb-rest safety that doubles as an ergonomic control point.

The SIC's modularity extends to every major component. The magwell, trigger guard, and trigger assembly can be removed with push-pins for fast field maintenance. Seekins also showcased a double-stack 12-round magazine for .338 Lapua, a first of its kind in the precision bolt-gun category. The rifle's carbon-fiber-wrapped barrels include wrench flats for quick barrel changes, and the integrated 20-MOA rail aligns with the handguard's Arca/M-LOK interface for seamless use of night vision, thermals, and other optics.

Engineered for emerging high-pressure cartridges exceeding 80,000 PSI, the SIC was built to survive worst-case scenarios. Seekins reported extensive destructive testing on the platform, noting that even catastrophic overloads left the action intact and contained, a testament to the rifle's overbuilt steel receiver and safety-first engineering.

At NASTI, competitors ran the SIC through rugged, real-world conditions, demonstrating its controllable recoil, stability, and precision under pressure. GunsAmerica currently has a production rifle in hand, with a full independent review and range evaluation coming soon on GunsAmerica.com.

Media Contact:

Seth Larney

[email protected]

About GunsAmerica

Founded in 1997, GunsAmerica.com is one of the oldest and most trusted online firearms marketplaces in the United States. Connecting millions of gun buyers and sellers, GunsAmerica is committed to promoting responsible gun ownership and protecting Second Amendment rights. With a robust editorial platform, secure listing infrastructure, and partnerships with leading firearm brands and organizations, GunsAmerica remains at the forefront of the digital gun community. Learn more at GunsAmerica.com.

SOURCE GunsAmerica