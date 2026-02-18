Gunshot Detection System Market to Post 13.66% CAGR Through 2031 as Acoustic - IR Sensor Fusion Boosts Detection Accuracy, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, gunshot detection system market size is projected to expand from USD 1.31 billion in 2026 to nearly USD 2.48 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.66% during the 2026–2031 period. Growth is primarily driven by increasing urban firearm incidents and sustained public-sector investments in safety infrastructure. Advanced dual-sensor technologies are helping reduce false alarms, strengthening system adoption. Vendors are also shifting toward subscription-based models, enabling cities to deploy solutions without significant upfront costs. Integration with video analytics, drones, and real-time crime centers is expanding applications across schools, critical infrastructure, and defense sectors. North America currently leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is witnessing faster growth supported by smart-city initiatives and local technology development.

Gunshot Detection System Market Trends and Drivers

Increasing federal and local government funding for public safety technologies: Targeted grant initiatives are making it easier for mid-sized cities to invest in advanced safety systems. Several U.S. states have set aside specific funding for AI-based gun detection in K–12 schools, while some municipalities are even covering ongoing subscription costs. At the same time, a national tech review has highlighted the value of platforms that integrate smoothly with existing dispatch and public safety systems, encouraging agencies to favor vendors offering strong interoperability.

Concerns around evidence accuracy and false alarms: Research conducted in multiple U.S. cities has indicated that some gunshot detection alerts were more likely to be unfounded compared to traditional emergency calls, leading courts to examine how such evidence is used. Civil liberty groups have also raised concerns about continuous background audio monitoring, sparking discussions around data retention and accountability. In response, vendors are strengthening human verification processes and improving audit transparency to reinforce confidence in their systems.

Gunshot Detection System Market Share by Region

North America accounted for the largest portion of the market in 2025, supported by ongoing firearm-related incidents and sustained federal funding initiatives such as the Justice Assistance Grant. Major cities including New York, Chicago, and San Francisco have integrated these systems with real-time crime centres, reflecting a more mature deployment landscape. Additionally, philanthropic support has helped extend coverage to communities that previously lacked access to such safety technologies.

Several South American cities with elevated homicide levels are testing gunshot detection solutions, even as budget limitations remain a challenge. Flexible subscription models are helping municipalities move forward without significant upfront investment. In the Middle East and parts of Africa, adoption is largely focused on protecting energy assets and major public events, with deployments often paired with drone surveillance to enable faster response times.

Gunshot Detection System Industry Segmentation

By Application

Indoor

Outdoor

By Installation

Fixed

Vehicle-Mounted

Soldier-Mounted / Portable

By Solution

Systems

Subscription-Based Gunshot Detection Services (SaaS)

By End User

Défense and Military

Law Enforcement Agencies

Commercial and Critical Infrastructure

Campus and Educational Institutions

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/gunshot-detection-system-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Companies in the Gunshot Detection System Industry

SoundThinking, Inc.

Raytheon BBN (RTX Corporation)

Thales Group

QinetiQ Group plc

ASELSAN A.S.

ACOEM Group

Databuoy Corporation

Microflown AVISA

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Rheinmetall AG

Shooter Detection Systems LLC

Safety Dynamics, Inc.

EAGL Technology, Inc.

Louroe Electronics, Inc.

Pelco (Motorola Solutions, Inc.)

AmberBox, Inc.

Nextivity, Inc.

Knightscope, Inc.

Omnilert LLC

Industry Related Reports

Sonar Systems Market Size: The sonar systems market is projected to grow from USD 5.80 billion in 2026 to USD 6.67 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 2.84%, driven by increasing naval modernization programs, rising demand for underwater surveillance and security, expanding offshore exploration activities, and advancements in sonar imaging and detection technologies.

Space Propulsion Market Share: The space propulsion systems market is projected to grow from USD 34.19 billion in 2026 to USD 50.11 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.94%, driven by increasing satellite launches, rising investments in deep-space exploration missions, growing commercialization of space activities, and advancements in electric and reusable propulsion technologies.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/space-propulsion-systems-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Tactical UAV Market Trends: The tactical UAV market is projected to grow from USD 6.98 billion in 2026 to USD 12.72 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.74%, driven by rising defence modernization programs, increasing demand for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, growing border security concerns, and advancements in autonomous flight and sensor technologies.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited