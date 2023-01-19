Gunshot Detection Systems Market worth $7.8 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gunshot Detection Systems market size is projected to grow from USD 4.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 7.8 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. To efficiently detect and track threats, advanced technologies like artificial intelligence will merge optical and acoustic data. In the upcoming years, these innovations are anticipated to accelerate market expansion.

Fixed Installation segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on Installation, Fixed Installation segment is projected to lead the Gunshot Detection Systems market during the forecast period. The advanced fixed Gunshot Detection Systems is being installation around the city to enhance the civilian security and also to safeguard the country border.

The System is projected to dominate market share in the solution segment during the forecast period

Based on Solution, the system segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The system includes the sensors and hardware required to detect gunshots. Numerous sensors, including display systems and acoustic sensors, are used in gunshot detection systems.

The Outdoor segment is projected to dominate market share in the system segment during the forecast period

Based on application, the outdoor segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The need for gunshot detection systems is rising due to an increase in firearm events throughout the world. The outdoor segment is forecasted to hold the highest market share for the segment.

North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

The Gunshot Detection Systems market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022. Law enforcement agencies are also increasingly using the technology, particularly in the North American region. Market growth in the upcoming years is probably going to be driven by increased spending in border security. These tools can aid border patrol agents in detecting and stopping smuggling, infiltration, and illegal immigration.

Major players operating in the Gunshot Detection Systems market include Shot spotter, Inc., (US) and Shooter Detection Systems LLC (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), QinetiQ Group (US), ACOEM Group (France), THALES (France), and Elta Systems Ltd. (Israel) are some of the market players.

