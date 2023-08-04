Gunster Addresses a Data Security Incident

News provided by

Gunster

04 Aug, 2023, 16:00 ET

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart, PA ("Gunster") responded to a data security incident that involved personal information of some individuals, which Gunster obtained in connection with providing legal services.

Upon learning of the security incident, Gunster immediately took measures to contain the incident and securely restore its network. A thorough investigation was conducted with the assistance of firms with specialized experience addressing similar incidents. Gunster determined from the investigation that there was unauthorized access to its document management file system over the weeks leading up to its discovery of the incident.

Through Gunster's analysis, it determined that files that may have been involved in the incident contained personal information obtained in connection with providing legal services for its clients and other law firm business. The information varied by individual but could have included name and one or more of the following: date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number, financial account information, and medical information, including medical records numbers, health insurance benefit information, claims data, diagnosis and treatment information.

On April 6, 2023, Gunster began mailing letters to individuals whose information may have been involved in the incident and regarding whom Gunster has been able to identify an address. In addition, Gunster established a dedicated, toll-free call center to answer questions that individuals may have. If you believe your information was involved and have any questions about this incident, please visit www.gunster.com and click on the link named "Security Incident Notification" for more information.

For individuals whose information may have been involved in the incident, Gunster encourages you to actively monitor for the possibility of fraud and identity theft by reviewing your financial statements, credit reports, health insurance benefit statements and healthcare billing statements for any unauthorized activity. If you notice any unauthorized activity, contact the relevant financial institution or the credit bureau reporting the activity immediately.

To help prevent something like this from happening again, Gunster has implemented additional safeguards and technical security measures to further protect and monitor its systems.

Contact: 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Gunster

