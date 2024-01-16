Gunster Strategies Worldwide Expands: Welcomes Ambassador Omar Arouna as President of Global Public Affairs and Engagement, Promotes Jonathan Stember to Partner

News provided by

Gunster Strategies Worldwide

16 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunster Strategies Worldwide today announced the addition of Ambassador Omar Arouna as President of Global Public Affairs and Engagement. Additionally, the firm is promoting Jonathan Stember to the position of Partner.

"As Gunster Strategies continues to grow, we recognize the importance of maintaining a strong presence in domestic and international markets. We are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service consistently," said Gerry Gunster, Founder and CEO of Gunster Strategies. "We welcome Ambassador Omar Arouna to Gunster Strategies with open arms as his extensive knowledge, expertise in global affairs, diplomatic relations, and strategic vision make him an invaluable addition to our team."

As the former Ambassador of Benin to the United States and former representative of the country to the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and Organization of American States, Arouna is well-equipped to advance the firm's advocacy efforts. He will focus on working with African countries and leveraging his extensive experience in Washington, D.C., guiding Gunster Strategies in creating impactful digital and social campaigns, creative production, earned media strategies, grassroots and grasstops initiatives, and crisis management efforts.

Jonathan Stember's promotion from President to Partner underscores Gunster Strategies' increasing campaign load and expanding client portfolio.

"I am excited to continue my work with Gunster Strategies, advancing and expanding on the company's mission to drive meaningful change," Stember emphasized. "Within the dynamic intersection of public affairs, diplomacy, and business, I look forward to leading new initiatives that will shape the firm's trajectory nationally and abroad."

About Gunster Strategies Worldwide
Gunster Strategies is an award-winning issue advocacy firm dedicated to shaping the world of international public affairs, issue advocacy, political communications, and ballot measures. For over three decades, Gunster Strategies Worldwide has consistently led the field of advocacy, boasting a legacy defined by shaping some of history's most transformative campaigns. Learn more at www.gunsterstrategies.com

SOURCE Gunster Strategies Worldwide

Also from this source

Gunster Strategies Worldwide Enhances Global and Local Engagement through Partnership with CPR in Morocco

Gunster Strategies Worldwide Enhances Global and Local Engagement through Partnership with CPR in Morocco

Reinforcing its world-class expertise in regional engagement on a global scale, Gunster Strategies Worldwide proudly announces expansion of its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.