Gunster Strategies Worldwide Expands: Welcomes Ambassador Omar Arouna as President of Global Public Affairs and Engagement, Promotes Jonathan Stember to Partner

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunster Strategies Worldwide today announced the addition of Ambassador Omar Arouna as President of Global Public Affairs and Engagement. Additionally, the firm is promoting Jonathan Stember to the position of Partner.

"As Gunster Strategies continues to grow, we recognize the importance of maintaining a strong presence in domestic and international markets. We are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service consistently," said Gerry Gunster, Founder and CEO of Gunster Strategies. "We welcome Ambassador Omar Arouna to Gunster Strategies with open arms as his extensive knowledge, expertise in global affairs, diplomatic relations, and strategic vision make him an invaluable addition to our team."

As the former Ambassador of Benin to the United States and former representative of the country to the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and Organization of American States, Arouna is well-equipped to advance the firm's advocacy efforts. He will focus on working with African countries and leveraging his extensive experience in Washington, D.C., guiding Gunster Strategies in creating impactful digital and social campaigns, creative production, earned media strategies, grassroots and grasstops initiatives, and crisis management efforts.

Jonathan Stember's promotion from President to Partner underscores Gunster Strategies' increasing campaign load and expanding client portfolio.

"I am excited to continue my work with Gunster Strategies, advancing and expanding on the company's mission to drive meaningful change," Stember emphasized. "Within the dynamic intersection of public affairs, diplomacy, and business, I look forward to leading new initiatives that will shape the firm's trajectory nationally and abroad."

About Gunster Strategies Worldwide

Gunster Strategies is an award-winning issue advocacy firm dedicated to shaping the world of international public affairs, issue advocacy, political communications, and ballot measures. For over three decades, Gunster Strategies Worldwide has consistently led the field of advocacy, boasting a legacy defined by shaping some of history's most transformative campaigns. Learn more at www.gunsterstrategies.com

