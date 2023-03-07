Guotai Junan Futures Singapore starts formal operation

SHANGHAI, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guotai Junan Futures (Singapore) PTE. LTD., a wholly-owned company of Guotai Junan futures, started formal operation Tuesday, marking a key step forward of Guotai Junan Securities' business layout in Singapore futures market.

To strengthen market existence in Singapore, Guotai Junan Securities has set up asset management company and securities company in Singapore. As a new fulcrum for the cross-border financial development of Guotai Junan, the newly-established Guotai Junan Futures (Singapore) PTE. LTD. will gather high-quality resources of the whole group, and actively implement the regulatory requirements of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Besides, the company will deepen cooperation with Singapore Exchange (SGX) as well as other financial companies, and vigorously promote business synergy in futures derivatives, foreign exchange transactions, commodity trading, wealth management, etc., so as to provide customers with efficient round-the-clock business support and diversified investment channels to better meet their cross-border financial and global asset allocation needs.

In the future, Guotai Junan will accelerate its globalization strategic layout and make greater contributions to the high-quality development of Belt and Road Initiative and the promotion of the interconnection of China-Singapore capital markets.

At the launching ceremony, Guotai Junan Futures (Singapore) signed strategic cooperation agreements with Bank of China Singapore Branch and Saxo Capital Markets Singapore respectively.

Prior to the event, Guotai Junan cooperated with the SGX and released the Guotai Junan Enhanced All Weather Multi-Asset Index, which marks a new attempt of promoting Chinese assets and Chinese indices to go international.

SOURCE Guotai Junan Securities