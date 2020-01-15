Guotai Junan International's Asia High Income Bond Fund Won the Offshore China Fund Award

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 9 January 2020, Guotai Junan International's Asia High Income Bond Fund (AHIB) won the Best Fund Performance -- Private Fund - Greater China Fixed Income (3 Years) award at the 2019 Offshore China Fund Awards held by China Asset Management Association of Hong Kong (CAMAHK) and Bloomberg.

Guotai Junan Asia High Income Bond Fund (AHIB) was established in September 2015 and has been operating for 52 months since then. It has achieved an accumulative net return of 52% and the average annualized return of over 10%. In 2019, it recorded a net return of over 18%. Since its establishment, Guotai Juan Asia High Income Bond Fund (AHIB) has maintained high return, low fluctuation and zero default and been widely recognized by institutional and individual investors.

The candidates were judged by their absolute net return for the past three years and no vote was accepted. Other than this award, the investment team and products of Guotai Junan Assets (Asia) Limited has been granted several professional awards because of its excellent investment performance in recent years, showing the market and peers' recognition towards team strengths.

SOURCE Guotai Junan Securities