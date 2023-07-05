Guotai Junan Securities issues action plan to upgrade level of green financial services

Guotai Junan Securities

05 Jul, 2023, 06:54 ET

SHANGHAI, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese securities firm Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. recently issued an action plan for comprehensively upgrading the level of green financial services in the next three years, putting forward 14 special measures to serve the general requirements and main goals of green finance development.

Looking to actively grasp the development opportunities of green transformation, the securities firm is dedicated to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into all aspects of its operation and management, promoting green finance development that complies with international standards and demonstrates featured characteristics.

It is expected that the business scale, service level and brand image of Guotai Junan Securities' green finance sector will be significantly improved by the year 2025, supporting the firm to grow into an example for implementing green finance in the industry, according to the plan.

To realize such goals, the company has laid out various measures, such as increasing capabilities of green investment and financing services, as well as green assets trading and cross-border financial services, improving ESG risk management system, strengthening education and protection of investors, carrying out green finance research, implementing green operations, promoting social welfare undertakings and so on.

In the future, Guotai Junan Securities is committed to fully implementing the measures outlined in the plan, striving to build itself into a financial institution with global competitiveness and a modern firm that contributes to green and high-quality socio-economic development.

SOURCE Guotai Junan Securities

