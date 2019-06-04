Guotai Junan Securities Receives "Best Custodian (China), Private Funds" and "Best in Fund Administration(China), Alternatives -- Private Funds"

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 29, 2019, The Asset announced the winners of The Asset Triple A Asset Servicing, Institutional Investor and Insurance Awards after the vote.

Guotai Junan Securities was honored with "Best Custodian(China), Private Funds" and "Best in Fund Administration(China), Alternatives -- Private Funds". Guotai Junan Securities is the only domestic securities company that has won these awards for the second consecutive year.

After more than three months' interviews, peer review, buy-side investigation by The Asset, Guotai Junan Securities has won unanimous recognition from professional judges for its long-term outstanding performance and good reputation in WFOE services.

As a pioneer of the market, Guotai Junan Securities focuses on providing global asset management institutions with full services of asset custody and fund administration services, concentrating on developing professional service projects and advanced service models and committing to helping business partners to achieve leap-forward growth and sustained and steady development.

Guotai Junan Securities has always been implementing international development strategy and is the first one in the industry to set up a dedicated WFOE operation service team which meets the operational requirements for the world-class asset management institutions from the aspects of operational services, hardware and software facilities, value-added services, institutional collaboration. Up to now, Guotai Junan Securities has launched business cooperation with more than ten foreign asset managers such as Man Group, Aberdeen Standard, AXA, Nomura, Value Partners, and leads the industry in assets under custody and fund administration of WFOE private funds.

In March this year, Guotai Junan Securities passed the ISAE3402 certification again and became the first custodian and operation outsourcing service institution in the mainland to pass the ISAE3402 international certification for the fourth consecutive year. It not only indicates that Guotai Junan Securities has reached the international level in terms of internal control, safety control, operational efficiency and service quality, but also shows that Guotai Junan Securities pays great attention to the establishment of an efficient and sound asset custody and operation outsourcing service system.

The Asset is the leading monthly financial magazine in Asia. Since 2010, The Asset has held The Asset Triple A Asset Servicing, Institutional Investor and Insurance Awards for ten consecutive years. It has become a benchmark award for investment and custody in Asia.

