Guotai Junan Securities Released Its 2017 Annual Report: Net Profit of 9.8 Billion

According to the public information and statistics in 2017, Guotai Junan Securities ranked the third in terms of operating revenue, the second in industry and the net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company. Respectively it ranked the third in terms of total assets, the second in net assets, and the first in net capital within the industry.

In 2017, Guotai Junan Securities significantly improved its capital strengths by completing the issuance and listing of H Shares and A Shares Convertible Bonds, promoting the establishment of the multi-layer service system for retail customers and the integrated service system for corporate and institutional customers, thereby continuously optimizing the layout of the investment management business and the private equity fund investment. Guotai Junan Securities achieved rapid growth of international business and promoted international layout orderly; The company further rationalized the group operation mechanism, promoting the establishment of compliance and risk management system to achieve outstanding performance.

So far, the company has attained the regulatory rating of Class A grade AA from the SCRC for the tenth consecutive year. In 2017, Standard & Poor's has raised the company's credit rating to BBB+, while Moody maintained the company's rating of Baa1 and raised the outlook of the company to "stable".

