Gupshup adds Lorrie Norrington to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO and MUMBAI, India, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gupshup, the leading Conversation Cloud platform, announced the addition of tech veteran Lorrie Norrington to its Board of Directors. Norrington brings extensive tech expertise and a proven track record of over four decades in scaling global technology and internet businesses, to Gupshup.

Norrington currently serves on the boards of the global multinational Colgate-Palmolive, and SaaS companies Hubspot and Asana, among others. She previously served in senior executive roles at eBay, including as President of eBay International. These are all highly relevant and valuable experiences for a global SaaS company like Gupshup on its private-to-public journey. Her commitment to strong values and integrity aligns well with Gupshup's goal of building world-class governance structures.

She also serves as an Operating Partner at Lead Edge Capital, where she advises late-stage high-growth companies. Prior to joining Lead Edge in 2012, Lorrie held senior leadership roles at eBay, Shopping.com, Intuit, and General Electric Company. Norrington received her B.S. from the University of Maryland and M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.

"We are excited to welcome Lorrie to Gupshup's board. Her vast experience, deep expertise, and inspirational leadership will help accelerate Gupshup's growth. Her commitment to mentoring executives, her personal values, and positive energy contribute greatly to a very constructive board dynamic," said Beerud Sheth, CEO and Co-founder, Gupshup.

Lorrie Norrington, said, "Gupshup is the market leader in a huge space, with immense potential, led by an experienced management team, and a strong board of directors. I look forward to working with the Gupshup team to help realize the full potential of their ambitious vision."

Earlier this year, Gupshup announced the Conversation Cloud — a comprehensive suite of SaaS capabilities with built-in Generative AI. It transforms business-to-customer interactions through conversations, enabling conversational relationship management across the customer lifecycle.

