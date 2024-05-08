Gupshup hires marketing leader Salim Ali as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO and MUMBAI, India, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gupshup, the leading Conversation Cloud, announced the appointment of Salim Ali as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Based in Silicon Valley, Salim will lead full stack marketing across the entire value chain, and across all routes to market. He comes with close to three decades of experience and will be supporting Gupshup's global growth and expansion with an expansive suite of solutions that comprise the Gupshup Conversation Cloud.

Salim Ali, Gupshup's new CMO (PRNewsfoto/Gupshup Technologies)

Having led large and globally dispersed teams, Salim brings deep marketing experience, building and scaling business lines across large enterprises and startups. In his previous role, Salim was the Chief Marketing Officer at WordPress VIP, where he was running all things marketing from amplifying the WordPress brand voice, product marketing, new demand to industry and customer marketing. Before WordPress VIP, he held senior roles at the likes of SAP, Avalara, and Veritas Technologies, managing global teams across North America, LatAm, UK/EU, MENA, and APJ Markets.

At Gupshup, he will be at the helm of crafting a compelling and inspiring brand and platform story for the company's key audience cohorts, scaling global demand generation, and amplifying customer marketing efforts by building out and expanding key GTM capabilities. This includes industry marketing, value messaging, ROI-based storytelling, and marketing operations- necessary for global coverage and accelerated growth.

"I am excited to welcome Salim to Gupshup as we further strengthen our very capable marketing leadership. His established expertise in accelerating enterprise digital experiences across global markets will be instrumental in propelling our growth. I am confident that he'll fit in well with our culture and help take marketing to the next level, driving great impact with customers and investors alike", said Beerud Sheth, CEO and Co-founder, Gupshup.

Salim Ali, Chief Marketing Officer, Gupshup said, "I'm thrilled to join Gupshup at this stage of global growth. It's an exciting phase for us as brands across the globe are investing in direct, contextual and immediate conversation capabilities to accelerate marketing, sales and CS imperatives. The 45,000+ brands powered by Gupshup is a sneak peek into how 1:1 conversations at scale is the inevitable future."

Salim holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern, and an M.S in Computer Science from Louisiana State University. He is an ardent movie buff with equal love for Hollywood and Bollywood creations.

About Gupshup

Gupshup is a Conversation Cloud that enables businesses to advertise, communicate, and converse with their customers by leveraging AI and CPaaS. Gupshup's conversational engagement solutions enable 75,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue while saving costs. Citibank, AkzoNobel, Khan Academy, Unilever, Dream11, Netflix, Flipkart, and Ola are a few of its leading clients. With an industry-trained Conversational AI platform and real-time unified profiles, Gupshup powers over 10 billion messages per month. Valued at $1.4 bn, the company has marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Fidelity Management and Research Co. LLC, and others on its cap table. For more details, please visit www.gupshup.io .

