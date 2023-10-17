Gupshup.io Announces the Next Generation of Conversational Engagement Platform with Advanced Personalization and AI-Powered Interactive Campaigns

Gupshup

17 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

The enhanced set of capabilities in the new CEP enables full-funnel interactions to drive lower CAC and higher LTV

SAN FRANCISCO and MUMBAI, India, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gupshup.io, the leading Conversational Engagement Platform, has unveiled a series of new and cutting-edge features in their latest launch. This latest update is designed to empower businesses to engage in personalized, two-way conversations with their customers at scale, especially as the festive season approaches.

Gupshup's new Conversational Engagement Platform
The latest update streamlines and automates customer acquisition, qualification, personalized engagement, remarketing, and customer service. It introduces features such as audience categorization, automated retargeting for leads generated from click-to-chat advertisements, as well as from the brand's own channels. The addition of Gupshup.io's ACE LLM into generative AI-driven chat and voice bots guarantees high quality, precise interactions.

"The conversational phenomenon has seen a massive boost with the rise of LLMs, and we observe businesses transitioning to two-way interactions, whether for advertising, growth marketing, commerce, or support. Personalization is a crucial component of customer experience and with the emergence of click-to-chat ads, brands are now building their first-party databases and harnessing them to offer personalized and relevant interactions to their customers," said Gaurav Kachhawa, Chief Product Officer, Gupshup.io.

Top brands across verticals such as BFSI, retail, eCommerce and more are using Gupshup.io Conversational Engagement Platform to capture leads, nurture them through interactive campaigns and create delightful 1:1 experiences to drive higher engagement rates. Through the use of Gupshup.io's Bot Studio and visual journey builder, business users can craft omnichannel bot flows, quickly reducing the time to launch and optimize journeys. Through AI-powered Agent Assist dashboard, agents can aid consultative selling based on a customer's recent interactions, leading to better resolution and higher conversion rates.

Key capabilities in Gupshup.io's Conversational Engagement Platform

Personalized and interactive campaigns at scale

Now businesses can quickly launch advanced two-way interactive campaigns on channels such as WhatsApp with just a few clicks. With new capabilities in the campaign manager brands can easily make any message two-way by simply linking a journey to the template. Additionally, the Campaign Manager now offers an immediate preview of the selected template, allowing brands to see what the message will look like to their users.

Automated remarketing for cold leads acquired through conversational ads

Click to chat ads help businesses acquire leads from digital ads and qualify them through a chatbot conversation, eliminating the friction associated with form fills and app downloads. With the Conversational Ads Manager, brands can build their first-party database and drive higher conversions through remarketing within the same chat window. With this release, businesses can set up rules to automatically nudge leads that didn't convert earlier. Marketers can send retargeting messages up to 72 hours.

AI features to help save agent time and resolve customer problems better

While running a helpdesk on WhatsApp, it's time-consuming for agents and supervisors to catch up with lengthy chat history to get the context. With AI Summarize, Gupshup.io Agent Assist can generate a short blurb of the chat with the key details, so agents can seamlessly continue the conversation. Available in Beta. Agents can also leverage the Rephrase and Expand features to improve their responses, making them more professional and clear.

Full funnel analytics to help optimize spends and journey flow

Beyond advertising impressions and CTR, brands will now get insights on the chatbot funnel performance and retargeting campaigns effectiveness. Bot analytics now provides businesses with metrics and trends of conversations, messages, number of users, and returning users along with insights into typical drop off points.

ACE LLM for more natural conversations without redundant back and forth

Subsequent to the launch of ACE LLM in Q3, this release brings AI into the no-code journey builder, allowing business users to train bots on their enterprise knowledge base. With the ability to automatically identify intents and entities, the bot becomes smarter, avoiding needless questions that are already available in customer input.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249284/CEP.jpg

SOURCE Gupshup

