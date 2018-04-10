Gurkha Cigars Visits Washington As Cigar Industry Fight Against The FDA Heats Up

"I am calling on several influential friends on The Hill to explain the situation and voice the industry's concerns," said Kaizad Hansotia, CEO of Gurkha Cigars. "They have been very receptive and understand that this is left over from the Obama administration and really needs to be rectified."

The FDA's latest regulation is set to go into effect this August, requiring cigar manufactures to place warning labels to cover 30 percent of its packaging not only costing manufactures millions, but destroying the timeless craftsmanship of cigar boxes that the industry is known for. Cigar boxes become heirlooms, collectables and in some cases works of art. The FDA is setting to change all of that.

The FDA regulation is stiffer than that of cigarettes and is being imposed on an industry that does not even market or appeal to children. Premium cigars also do not have the same pattern of use as cigarettes or e-cigarettes. A premium cigar cost upwards of $7 a stick and is made of pure tobacco absent of any other chemicals or toxins found in cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Gurkha Cigars are known throughout the world for their premium and luxurious cigars, so it's no surprise that they are the most sought-after cigars around the globe. Gurkha produces millions of cigars per year that are sold in more than 70 countries worldwide. And while Gurkha is known for its exclusivity, it has an impressive array of 250 brands of flawlessly handcrafted, premium cigars created in a variety of strengths, tasting profiles and price-points. No matter what your taste, there's a Gurkha cigar that's perfect for your palate. For additional information visit www.gurkhacigars.com.

