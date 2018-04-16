Gurkha Wins In Blind Taste Test Of One Of Cuba's Most Reknowned Master Rollers

When presented with such classics as Partagas D4, Hoyo de Monte Rey Epicure #2 and Monte Cristo #2 Morale's clear favorite was Gurkha's Cellar Reserve. The vintage Cellar Reserve uses the finest quality 15-year-old aged tobacco, comprised of an oily Criollo 1998 wrapper that combines an aged Dominican, olor binder with a 15-year old Dominican Filler. Housed in unique wooden boxes that aesthetically evoke a maturing wine barrel, the Cellar Reserve is a delicious medium to full-bodied cigar that is full of flavor and complexity.

"I am honored that Gurkha's Cellar Reserve was selected but not surprised," said Kaizad Hansotia, CEO of Gurkha Cigars. "The entire Cellar Reserve line consistently is rated high and we struggle to keep up with demand. It is a wonderful example of how tobacco from around the world has improved to surpass that of Cuba."

Gurkha Cigars are known throughout the world for their premium and luxurious cigars, so it's no surprise that they are the most sought-after cigars around the globe. Gurkha produces millions of cigars per year that are sold in more than 70 countries worldwide. And while Gurkha is known for its exclusivity, it has an impressive array of 250 brands of flawlessly handcrafted, premium cigars created in a variety of strengths, tasting profiles and price-points. No matter what your taste, there's a Gurkha cigar that's perfect for your palate. For additional information visit www.gurkhacigars.com.

