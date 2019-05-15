Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina Opens Its Doors As The Hamptons' Newest Luxury Waterfront Retreat

"Montauk is a market that is important to us personally and professionally, and we are thrilled to unveil a second location that extends the Gurney's experience out to Star Island while introducing a new type of stay in the marina setting," said owner George Filopoulos. "The opening of Gurney's Star Island is a testament to the growth of our brand, and we are committed to delivering an unparalleled resort lifestyle that appeals to hotel guests, visitors and locals alike."

Marine Aesthetic

The design of Gurney's Star Island stays true to the brand's coastal aesthetic and origin, led by designer Stella Abdoulin. Inspired by its nautical history, the resort showcases a neutral color palette and maritime elements through the 107 guest rooms and public spaces.

Creative Culinary Concepts

Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina is home to four distinctive restaurants and bars helmed by executive chef Jeremy Blutstein. A Hamptons native, chef Blutstein highlights the bounty of the community throughout the resort's culinary program which is characterized by local product and seasonality.

Showfish, the resort's centerpiece seafood concept, is a fine-yet-engaging restaurant featuring a lobster aquarium and nine-foot seafood display. A mainstay of the locally-sourced menu is seafood caught daily by local fishermen and brought to the docks at Gurney's Star Island. Guests can select and tag their fresh catch of the day at the marina or choose their favorite fish and crustaceans directly from the seafood presentation at dinner time. Virtually all produce is sourced from farms on the east end, located within 20 miles of the property and prepared on display at the restaurant's "vegetable butchery." At Showfish Bar, inventive cocktails complement the restaurant's gastronomic direction, mirroring a focus on sustainability and localism.

Boasting sweeping marina views, chaise lounge chairs and live music, The Pool Club is the ideal place to sip, swim and relax during a leisurely day in the sun. Guests can enjoy craft cocktails, signature frozen drinks and poolside bites in a lively and jovial atmosphere. Meaning "the oven" in Italian, Il Forno Market prepares specialty gourmet pizzas, freshly baked goods, artisanal coffees and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. Il Forno also serve as a grab-and-go market for marina and hotel guests. Van Leeuwen at Gurney's Star Island, which is the beloved ice cream brand's first permanent hotel store, serves its core scoops along with signature Gurney's flavors in a whimsical setting.

Elevated Amenities

In true Gurney's fashion, Gurney's Star Island is filled with amenities, programs and services offered to energize and maximize the guest experience. Multiple pools, a private beach with watersports and a Kid's Club focused on the marine ecosystem ensure endless activities for guests of all ages. Complimentary shuttle service grants full access to the nearby Gurney's Montauk Resort and its wide range of amenities including the iconic Seawater Spa and The Beach Club set on a 2,000-foot-long private sand beach, allowing guests to take advantage of the full Gurney's experience. Meanwhile, the concierge can arrange seamless transportation to Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina in Rhode Island via yacht and seaplane service, offering a scenic day trip while guaranteeing a return to Montauk in time for dinner at Showfish.

The Hamptons' Largest Marina

One of the top ten marina destinations in North America, the 232-slip marina at Gurney's Star Island offers ample space for vessels up to 220 feet. A perennial favorite among the east coast boating community and a haven for cruisers, sport fishing and mega yachts, marina guests receive all-encompassing resort privileges including room service delivered on board.

Elegant Weddings and Events

Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina comprises 15 acres of grounds with a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces equipped for weddings and events ranging from five to 1,000 guests. Soaked in natural sunlight through its boundless windows, the Waterfront Ballroom showcases views of Lake Montauk and the marina, while the private beach and Great Lawn offer timeless backdrops for an intimate ceremony. The ideal environment for a productive meeting or corporate retreat, Gurney's Star Island offers nearly 10,000 square feet of private event space including four dedicated meeting rooms, two private dining rooms and unique breakout and outdoor spaces that can comfortably accommodate groups up to 200.

Opening rates at Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina start at $350 per night. For more information please visit www.gurneysresorts.com/montauk-star-island or call 631.668.3100.

About Gurney's Resorts

Gurney's Resorts are luxury, full-service hotels found at premier travel destinations. The waterfront havens provide luxury lodging in Montauk, New York, and Newport, Rhode Island. Born on Montauk's most pristine stretch of oceanfront real estate, the collection now includes Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina and Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina. All locales feature well-appointed accommodations, elevated dining, sumptuous spas, sparkling pools, expansive grounds and thousands of square feet of indoor and outdoor space for weddings and events. The Residences at Gurney's deliver the most unique ownership opportunity in the Hamptons, offering the experience of oceanfront living coupled with the unmatched amenities of Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa. Under ownership led by George Filopoulos and Lloyd Goldman (BLDG Management Co, Inc.), the expanding brand has quickly defined itself as both market leaders and year-round destinations. For more information, please visit www.gurneysresorts.com

About Metrovest

As a leading authority in marketplace trends, Metrovest's projects have set the standard for superiority and become the benchmarks for both urban and suburban planning. The company has successfully acquired and redeveloped obsolete institutionally owned properties; they've restructured, rehabilitated, and re-energized challenging underperforming properties; and they've envisioned highly praised plans for urban renewal. The hospitality division oversees every aspect of hotel ownership including acquisition, rebranding, marketing and management.

About BLDG Management Co, Inc.

BLDG Management Co., Inc. is a private, multi-generational family real estate investment, development and operating company which owns and manages a portfolio in excess of 300 properties, including more than 8,000 residential units (the majority of which are located in New York City), and over 20 million square feet of commercial properties across the United States.

