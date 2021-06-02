Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts Earns Ultrasound Program Accreditation

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commission on Accreditation for Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) has awarded programmatic accreditation upon the Ultrasound Technology Program. The programmatic accreditation is for the San Mateo campus.

"We went through a rigorous process to achieve the CAAHEP accreditation, and it was worth it," says Fred Faridian, San Mateo campus director, of the process. Programmatic CAAHEP accreditation seeks to evaluate and ensure that the standards of each profession under CAAHEP are met.1 With evaluations in faculty qualifications, curricula, and clinical and didactic components, the departmental review can be extensive—taking upwards of 18 months to two years to complete. Additionally, CAAHEP receives accreditation recommendations from the Joint Review Committee on Education in Diagnostic Medical Sonography (JRC-DMS).2

Passing the review and earning accreditation approval was subject to evaluation in core categories, says Faridian. This included the evaluation of Gurnick as an institution, reviewing the program goals and ensuring the program meets or exceeds academic expectations, ensuring appropriate levels of resources (staff, clinicals, faculty, academic materials, and curriculum), reviewing of student evaluations and outcomes of the program, and finally an analysis of Gurnick's educational business practices.

"I thank the entire team for their hard work and dedication in seeing this project through," continues Faridian. "I would also like to thank the JRC-DMS team and CAAHEP for their professionalism and this outcome. The quality assurance oversight of the program and curriculum are in line with our high standards resulting in even better opportunities for our campus, students, graduates, and clinical partners."

"Gurnick is incredibly proud of our most recent programmatic accreditation," says Burke Malin, Chief Operating Officer. "Receiving CAAHEP accreditation is just another validation of our program quality, delivery, and student outcomes that we've been experiencing over the last number of years."

"CAAHEP is widely acknowledged as one of the most important accreditations an ultrasound program can achieve," says Claudia Vass, Ultrasound Technology Executive Program Director. "I am proud that we have achieved this goal after years of hard work. We are proud of our program, our leadership, our faculty and staff, our graduates and current students."

Currently, the two-year program prepares competent entry-level general/vascular sonographers in cognitive, psychomotor, and affective learning domains. Graduates of the program receive an Associate of Occupational Science (A.O.S.) Degree in Ultrasound Technology. Completing the program allows graduates to sit for the American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonography (ARDMS) Exam.

Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is a private, post-secondary educational institution operating six campuses across California. Gurnick Academy offers allied health, nursing, and medical imaging programs, including radiologic technology, MRI technology, ultrasound technology, physical therapy assisting, vocational nursing, RN, BSN, medical assisting, dental assisting, and Bachelor of Science in diagnostic medical imaging. Gurnick Academy is institutionally accredited by the ABHES.

--Cindy R. Chamberlin, Gurnick Academy Content Specialist

Cited:

1 Esmet. 2021. "CAAHEP - Accreditation." Caahep.org. Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs. 2021.

2 "Find Accredited Sonography Programs in 2021." 2021. ultrasoundschoolsinfo.com. 2021.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts