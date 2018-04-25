Gurtin Announces the Opening of a Chicago Office

A signatory of the United Nations-supported Principals for Responsible Investment, Gurtin aimed to set the pace in the municipal bond investment space with its 2017 launch of a socially responsible investment (SRI) strategy, which includes the option to target municipal bond projects that positively affect the environment, community, and education. The firm has now broadened its efforts to help preserve the environment by deliberately selecting a property that has received prestigious certification from Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) as the home of its new office location.

LEED Certification

LEED-certified buildings meet exacting standards of environmental safety. The River Point property, where Gurtin's new office is located, was constructed with ecologically safe materials, a smart energy grid, and an efficient water system. These building features were an important consideration for Gurtin, given their ongoing efforts to reduce their ecological footprint as well as to heighten environmental awareness among both its employees and advisor partners.

River Point in the West Loop

Located at 444 W. Lake Street in Chicago, River Point is a 52-story, class-AA building that opens onto an expansive riverside plaza and houses many amenities and retail options.

The environmentally friendly property is situated in a neighborhood with the same spirit of growth and innovation that characterizes Gurtin. The revitalized West Loop area, which used to be known for its factories and warehouses, is now home to "Restaurant Row," retailers, luxe lofts, and art galleries.

"Our new office location in Chicago is located in a premier building and neighborhood, which is reflective of our firm's style, attitude, and growth," says Nancy Vo Hamada, Partner and Head of Operations. "We've always had a gold standard when it comes to our products and service, and now that we are located in one of the most sought-after, environmentally conscious spaces, we feel like we are truly at home."

About Gurtin Municipal Bond Management

With decades of experience managing tax-free municipal bond strategies for advisors and their high net-worth clients, Gurtin Municipal Bond Management has accrued $14 billion in discretionary assets under management as of March 31, 2018. In order to uncover the most valuable tax-exempt bonds, the firm strives to meet the highest standards in proactive municipal credit analysis and quantitative research. Gurtin also incorporates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk surveillance into its investment process, helping to provide sustainable investment options in the high-quality segment of the municipal bond market.

