Gurtin Announces the Opening of a San Francisco Office

Choosing San Francisco as the location for its third office, situated at 601 California Street in the city's North Financial District, was a strategic move for the firm. "The San Francisco office expands our presence in an area where many of our clients are located," explains Nancy Vo Hamada, partner and head of operations. "Not only will we be able to better serve our current clients in the Bay Area, but we also have an opportunity to establish and develop new relationships across the greater northwest."

As a firm known for creatively uncovering value and maximizing risk-adjusted returns with municipal bond strategies that go beyond typical laddered portfolios, Gurtin Municipal Bond Management is proud to have an office location in a world-renowned city that embraces the same innovative spirit. "The Bay Area seemed a natural choice for our expansion," said Bill Gurtin, founder and CEO. "At the heart of it, it's a place that truly embraces the same enterprising and entrepreneurial spirit that we feel defines our firm. We've never felt more at home."

About Gurtin Municipal Bond Management

As an industry leader in municipal bond portfolio management, with $14 billion in discretionary assets under management as of March 31, 2018, Gurtin is committed to investors' complete comfort in their municipal investments. Gurtin strives to deliver peace of mind to investors and their advisors through first-class client service, deep credit and quantitative analysis, and creative municipal bond strategies, which uncover often-overlooked value in the high-quality segment of the municipal bond market.

