Guru Foods Indian Sauces Doesn't Use Preservatives -- It Uses Garm Masala

The Indian Sauce Brand's Unique Recipes Deliver a Top-Shelf At-Home Indian Food Experience Without Loading Its Products With Preservatives

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Harry "Guru" Khanna sold his Indian restaurant in Toronto, Canada, in 1998, he had one thought on his mind: sauce. The entrepreneur was leaving the bustling food-service life behind to develop his popular Indian sauce recipes into a commercial range of products that could be purchased anywhere in the world. That is how Guru Foods Indian Sauces was born.

In the years following his departure from the restaurant business, Khanna invested in developing flavor profiles, perfecting ingredients, and exploring the innovative art of cryogenic grinding (a form of powdering spices that uses sub-zero temperatures to maintain their nutritional integrity). He created recipes that were simultaneously elegant, unique, and healthy. Regarding that last item, each recipe was low-fat, vegan, dairy-free, and free from corn starch and other fillers that 95% of his competitors used.

The creator had checked all of the boxes with one critical exception: preservatives. "I wasn't in the kitchen anymore where I could whip up a batch of sauce and use it the next day," explains Khanna, "I needed to make sure my sauces could sit on a shelf until they were needed. Fortunately, the very nature of the sauces themselves helped me solve this riddle without the need for any nasty synthetic preservatives."

Khanna's recipes proved to naturally preserve themselves for multiple reasons. First, the lack of dairy helped. Without dairy in the recipes, Khanna didn't have to worry about milk products spoiling quickly. The heavy dependence on spices was the biggest factor, though.

Spices can act as a natural alternative to synthetic preservatives , and Khanna's recipes are chock full of them. Guru Foods Indian Sauces recipes include powerful spices like cumin, coriander, black pepper, red pepper, and Garam Masala. All of these potent ingredients help to preserve each jar while simultaneously enhancing the flavors of the products themselves.

Khanna's combination of clean ingredients, unique preparation, and incredible flavor has already made his brand a hot item in his homeland of Canada. And now, the sauce guru is in the process of entering the U.S. market, too, where hungry health-conscious Americans will soon be able to partake in this trending one-of-a-kind culinary experience.

About Guru Foods Indian Sauces

Guru Foods Indian Sauces was officially launched in 2009 by Harry "Guru" Khanna. The Indian ex-restaurant owner created his own commercial sauce label to give a global audience access to his premium Indian sauces. These highly sought-after culinary condiments utilize cryogenic spices, avocado oil, and Himalayan salt and are vegan, low-fat, top allergen safe, and free of dairy, gluten, trans-fat, MSG, cholesterol, and additives. Learn more at gurusauces.com .

Media Contact:

Harvinder Khanna

Guru Food Product LTD.

416 897 5389

[email protected]

SOURCE Guru Foods Indian Sauces