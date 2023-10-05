Guru Foods Indian Sauces Is Fresh, Affordable, and Dairy-Free

The Elite Sauce Brand Does Not Add Dairy Directly into Its Products as a Way to Perfect the Indian Sauce Experience

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many pre-prepared Indian sauces come with dairy included right in the package. According to Harry "Guru" Khanna, founder of Guru Foods Indian Sauces, this apparent convenience is actually a detracting factor — and one that he doesn't buy into for his own sauce recipes.

"Of course, you want dairy with certain Indian dishes," Khanna explains. "But that doesn't mean you want it right in the jar. On the contrary, when you do that, it reduces the amount of spices and other key ingredients that you can fit in each package."

The innovative sauce maker adds that the addition of dairy also compromises the health of the food in multiple ways. The most obvious is the fact that the presence of dairy means the sauce will go bad faster. It's possible to add preservatives to avoid that from happening, but that has health concerns of its own. "My sauces are preservative free," Khanna explains. "Without dairy and with the presence of the strong spice Garam Masala, my ingredients naturally preserve themselves. No chemicals needed."

Khanna adds that the removal of cream from his sauces makes them a more affordable option for those looking to recreate Indian culinary masterpieces in their home kitchens. He even breaks down the math from his extensive experience as a sauce entrepreneur and ex-restaurant owner.

"Our Guru Premium Butter Chicken Sauce sells in Canada for $9.99 per bottle," he explains. "The cheapest Indian butter chicken sauces in the market sell for $6.99 per bottle, but those sauces have tons of cornstarch and preservatives. They use cheap oil and cream, which can go flat in as few as four days."

Khanna compares this to his own line of premium top-shelf allergen-safe sauces. "Our sauces don't have cream in them," he elaborates. "First off, this makes the taste better as the consumer can choose to add fresh cream, lactose-free cream, coconut cream, yogurt, or simply milk. On top of that, when consumers add cream, one bottle becomes one and a half or even two bottles. Cream is very cheap, which means price-wise, the per ml finished cost can beat any cheap sauce in the market."

Along with being an affordable, allergy-friendly, and fresh product, Khanna's recipes are genuine Indian masterpieces. They were developed after decades of experience and research (conducted by the owner in India). They also use cryogenic spices to enhance flavors. Taken as a whole, Guru Foods Indian Sauces aren't just another sauce option. They're an elite culinary tool with explosive flavor, genuine health benefits, and a freshness that makes it possible to prepare authentic Indian cuisine in minutes, right from the comfort of the kitchen.

About Guru Foods Indian Sauces

Guru Foods Indian Sauces was launched in 2009 by Harry "Guru" Khanna. The Indian ex-restaurant owner created his own commercial sauce label to give a global audience access to his premium Indian sauces. These highly sought-after culinary condiments utilize cryogenic spices, extra virgin olive oil, and Himalayan salt and are vegan, low-fat, top allergen safe, and free of dairy, gluten, trans-fat, MSG, cholesterol, and additives. Learn more at gurusauces.com .

