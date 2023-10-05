Guru Foods Indian Sauces Is Fresh, Affordable, and Dairy-Free

News provided by

Guru Foods Indian Sauces

05 Oct, 2023, 08:37 ET

The Elite Sauce Brand Does Not Add Dairy Directly into Its Products as a Way to Perfect the Indian Sauce Experience

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many pre-prepared Indian sauces come with dairy included right in the package. According to Harry "Guru" Khanna, founder of Guru Foods Indian Sauces, this apparent convenience is actually a detracting factor — and one that he doesn't buy into for his own sauce recipes.

"Of course, you want dairy with certain Indian dishes," Khanna explains. "But that doesn't mean you want it right in the jar. On the contrary, when you do that, it reduces the amount of spices and other key ingredients that you can fit in each package."

The innovative sauce maker adds that the addition of dairy also compromises the health of the food in multiple ways. The most obvious is the fact that the presence of dairy means the sauce will go bad faster. It's possible to add preservatives to avoid that from happening, but that has health concerns of its own. "My sauces are preservative free," Khanna explains. "Without dairy and with the presence of the strong spice Garam Masala, my ingredients naturally preserve themselves. No chemicals needed."

Khanna adds that the removal of cream from his sauces makes them a more affordable option for those looking to recreate Indian culinary masterpieces in their home kitchens. He even breaks down the math from his extensive experience as a sauce entrepreneur and ex-restaurant owner.

"Our Guru Premium Butter Chicken Sauce sells in Canada for $9.99 per bottle," he explains. "The cheapest Indian butter chicken sauces in the market sell for $6.99 per bottle, but those sauces have tons of cornstarch and preservatives. They use cheap oil and cream, which can go flat in as few as four days."

Khanna compares this to his own line of premium top-shelf allergen-safe sauces. "Our sauces don't have cream in them," he elaborates. "First off, this makes the taste better as the consumer can choose to add fresh cream, lactose-free cream, coconut cream, yogurt, or simply milk. On top of that, when consumers add cream, one bottle becomes one and a half or even two bottles. Cream is very cheap, which means price-wise, the per ml finished cost can beat any cheap sauce in the market."

Along with being an affordable, allergy-friendly, and fresh product, Khanna's recipes are genuine Indian masterpieces. They were developed after decades of experience and research (conducted by the owner in India). They also use cryogenic spices to enhance flavors. Taken as a whole, Guru Foods Indian Sauces aren't just another sauce option. They're an elite culinary tool with explosive flavor, genuine health benefits, and a freshness that makes it possible to prepare authentic Indian cuisine in minutes, right from the comfort of the kitchen.

About Guru Foods Indian Sauces

Guru Foods Indian Sauces was launched in 2009 by Harry "Guru" Khanna. The Indian ex-restaurant owner created his own commercial sauce label to give a global audience access to his premium Indian sauces. These highly sought-after culinary condiments utilize cryogenic spices, extra virgin olive oil, and Himalayan salt and are vegan, low-fat, top allergen safe, and free of dairy, gluten, trans-fat, MSG, cholesterol, and additives. Learn more at gurusauces.com.

Contact:
Harvinder Khanna
Guru Food Product LTD.
416 897 5389
[email protected]

SOURCE Guru Foods Indian Sauces

Also from this source

Harry "Guru" Khanna's Indian Curry Sauces Are the Perfect Complement to Any Curry Dish

The Curry Sauce Born in Toronto and Perfected in India

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.