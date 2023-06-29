Guru Foods Indian Sauces Is Using Cryogenic Spices to Revolutionize the Sauce Industry

Harry "Guru" Khanna Has Spent His Life Making the Perfect Sauce. The Key to His Success? Cryogenics.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harry "Guru" Khanna knows more about sauce than many restaurant owners know about their entire menu. The ambitious entrepreneur ran a restaurant and pub in Toronto in the 80s and 90s before going to India to learn one thing: how to become a sauce master.

"I've spent my life developing a reputation as a master chef in Indian curries," Khanna explains. "People call me The Guru of Indian curries. They also say you need to spend 10,000 hours on something to master it. I spent nearly two decades perfecting a cooking sauce base for Indian curry dishes."

Khanna's sauce recipes, which are available in jarred form in Canada and will soon enter the U.S. market, are known for their delectable taste, delicate fragrance, and ability to work with a wide variety of dietary restrictions. This comes from no less than eighteen ingredients combined in a secret recipe and produced by Khanna in a labor-intensive process.

What really makes the master chef's sauces stand out, though, is a little-known trade secret that Khanna has heavily invested in over the past decade: cryogenics. Cryogenics may be a scientific — some might even say sci-fi — term in most contexts, but Harry "Guru" Khanna has found a remarkable way to utilize the cutting-edge science of production at very low temperatures in the kitchen.

"I use cryogenic grinders to prepare my spices," he explains. "By grinding the spices at extremely low temperatures, I can rest assured that everything from turmeric to cumin to coriander retains its nutritional value and flavors."

Cryogenic grinders operate at sub-zero temperatures. This avoids creating excessive heat from friction. The result is a spice that has retained its essential oils, flavor, quality, and overall wholesomeness. There are many factors behind the success of the Guru Foods Indian Sauces label, and Khanna is always looking for ways to improve his recipes. But it's cryogenic spices that lie at the heart of his sauces' delectable taste and that keep his customers coming back for more.

About Guru Foods Indian Sauces

Guru Foods Indian Sauces was launched in 2009 by Harry "Guru" Khanna. The Indian ex-restaurant owner created his own commercial sauce label to give a global audience access to his premium Indian sauces. These highly sought-after culinary condiments utilize cryogenic spices, extra virgin olive oil, and Himalayan salt and are vegan, low-fat, top allergen safe, and free of dairy, gluten, trans-fat, MSG, cholesterol, and additives. Learn more at gurusauces.com .

Media Contact:

Harvinder Khanna

Guru Food Product LTD.

416 897 5389

[email protected]

SOURCE Guru Foods Indian Sauces