Guru Nanda Donates 6.5 Million Masks to Various Charities and Social Concerns Across the Country

Recipients of the donations include the San Antonio Hospital Foundation in Upland, CA; Localheartsfoundation.org; Oklahoma City-based Feedthechildren.org; Social Security Works Education Fund's Masks for America Project; MedVets, a veteran-designated non-profit and Carson, Ca.-based St. Philomena Catholic School.

"It is incumbent on all of us as individuals, corporations, and global citizens to do everything we can to help stop the spread of Covid-19" said Puneet Nanda, founder of Guru Nanda. "As a longtime Southern California manufacturing company, we at Guru Nanda have the wherewithal to

provide massive quantities of masks, and we are proud to work with so many esteemed charitable partners to deliver them to those that need them most."

