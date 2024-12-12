GuRu Wireless Establishes Advisory Board to Advance Deployment of its Long-Range Wireless Power Transfer Technology in Cutting-Edge Applications

Experts in Wireless Technology and Defense Sector to Help Drive Strategy for Key Applications

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GuRu Wireless, Inc., the leading provider of adaptive, long-range wireless energy transfer solutions, announces it has created an Advisory Board to help shape solutions based on its innovative technology targeted at key sectors including defense applications.

Members of the Advisory Board include Major General (Ret) Thomas E. Kunkel, a strategic advisor with more than 30 years of experience in the U.S. Air Force and NATO; Matt Grob, current CTO of satellite solutions provider Globalstar and former CTO of Qualcomm; and Colonel (Ret) Vance L. Cryer, acting Director of Enterprise Strategy for Lockheed Martin Missiles & Fire Control.

Narbeh Derhacobian, CEO of GuRu Wireless, said, "There are high-value applications and use cases that just can't exist without wireless power, and GuRu Wireless is uniquely positioned to enable them. Our technology has proven its potential to revolutionize critical applications in defense and national security. For instance, we successfully demonstrated the ability to wirelessly power an untethered drone in flight, dramatically extending its operational range and enhancing its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. The expertise of Tom, Matt and Vance will be invaluable as we advance development of our technology towards addressing such opportunities."

About Thomas E. Kunkel

Major General (Ret) Thomas E. Kunkel is a strategic advisor with more than 30 years of experience in the U.S. Air Force and NATO. He was previously Commander of the NATO Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) Force, a multinational organization that provides critical surveillance, command and control, and communication capabilities to NATO and its allies. Maj. Gen. Kunkel has served in a variety of flying positions in Air Force Special Operations and the Combat Air Forces as a special operations and rescue pilot, flight examiner and weapons officer. He has deployed in support of operations Allied Force, Enduring Freedom-Philippines, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. He holds a Bachelor's degree from The University of Texas at Arlington, and a Master's degree in Military and Strategic Leadership from the U.S. Air Force Institute of Technology.

About Matt Grob

Matt Grob serves as Chief Technology Officer of Globalstar. Prior to joining Globalstar, Grob served as Chief Technology Officer of XCOM Labs from 2018 until joining Globalstar in 2023. Grob previously spent over 26 years at Qualcomm in technology and engineering leadership roles. He served as Qualcomm's EVP and CTO from 2011 to 2017, overseeing R&D and managing a global team of 2,200 employees across various divisions worldwide, and later as EVP of Technology. Grob holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from Bradley University and M.S. in electrical engineering from Stanford University. He is a trustee of the Fleet Science Center in San Diego and a volunteer for over a decade at FIRST, the robotics and education organization inspiring future leaders in science and technology.

About Vance L. Cryer

Colonel (Ret) Vance L. Cryer is the acting Director of Enterprise Strategy for Lockheed Martin Missiles & Fire Control. He joined Lockheed Martin in 2019. Prior to that, he spent 27 years in the United States Marine Corps. He completed six combat tours in Iraq and has been on eight deployments, including six Marine Expeditionary Unit deployments. He served three tours of duty at the Pentagon and commanded Marine Attack Squadron 211 and later the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Camp Pendleton. He holds a B.S. in Economics from The University of Texas at Arlington, and an M.S. in National Security Strategy from the National War College.

About GuRu Wireless

GuRu Wireless, Inc. is the leading provider of adaptive, long-range wireless energy transfer solutions. The company's proprietary 24GHz millimeter-wave technology enables precise and targeted transmission and recovery of milliwatts to kilowatts of power over significant distances with unmatched performance. Its small, lightweight, tile-able modules, incorporating a highly integrated custom ASIC, intelligent algorithms and custom software, can be scaled for specific applications, resulting in solutions that are best in class for power/distance. Founded in 2017 by a team of scientists and engineers from Caltech, the company has successfully completed several proof-of-concept (PoC) projects with leading customers in industrial, commercial and defense applications. GuRu Wireless is making wireless energy transfer possible – and accessible – so that together with its customers, it can develop new applications and enter new markets where batteries or wires are impractical. See: www.guru.inc and follow us on LinkedIn .

GuRu Wireless and the GuRu logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of GuRu Wireless, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

