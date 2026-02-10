GuRu Wireless, Uniquest and Arion Advance Persistent sUAS Capability for Korean Defense and National Security Applications

Companies to Highlight Cooperation and Demonstrate Multi-sUAS Persistent Flight at Drone Show Korea (DSK) 2026

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GuRu Wireless, Inc., a leader in advanced wireless power solutions for national security and defense applications, announced a strategic collaboration with Uniquest Corporation, a leading electronics distributor and manufacturer's representative in South Korea, and Arion, a developer of AI-enabled unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for defense and public-sector operations. The collaboration is focused on delivering persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) small UAS (sUAS) capability for defense and national security missions to the Republic of Korea.

The joint effort addresses a long-standing operational limitation of sUAS platforms: endurance. Current systems are constrained by battery capacity, requiring frequent recovery, battery replacement, or tethered operation, each introducing coverage gaps, operational risk, added manpower, or mobility constraints. The companies plan to jointly develop a sUAS for persistent ISR to enable sustained, untethered flight. The sUAS will be equipped with Arion's operational sUAS platform and autonomy stack and GuRu's innovative 24GHz receiver which will pair with GuRu's 24GHz phased array transmitter to enable wireless power transfer.

Narbeh Derhacobian, CEO of GuRu Wireless, stated: "This collaboration marks a meaningful step in advancing persistent ISR from concept to demonstrated, field-ready capability. GuRu Wireless has developed and is actively demonstrating wireless power systems engineered specifically for ISR operations in operationally relevant environments. When combined with Arion's proven experience delivering and validating UAS platforms for military and public-sector users, and Uniquest's leadership in local integration and defense engagement, this effort is positioned to progress from demonstration into formal operational evaluation."

Shin Hee-joo, Director of Defense Business at Uniquest, said: "From an acquisition and operational perspective, endurance directly impacts mission effectiveness and force utilization. GuRu's wireless power capability removes a fundamental constraint on sUAS operations. Through close cooperation with GuRu and Arion, we aim to validate this capability in Korea, establish operational references, and engage both domestic and international defense stakeholders on follow-on programs."

Kim Yong-deok, CEO, Arion, said: "From an operational standpoint, endurance is the primary limiting factor in sUAS missions. Integrating GuRu's wireless power capability with our AI-enabled sUAS platform will enable sustained ISR operations without recovery cycles, battery logistics, or tether constraints. This materially changes how persistent surveillance missions can be planned and executed."

The collaboration is structured to progress in phases, beginning with live demonstrations and advancing to verification activities and pilot programs with military-related units. In parallel, the companies plan to engage prime defense contractors and system integrators to evaluate integration paths, alignment, and scalability for broader deployment.

GuRu's RF Lensing™ technology provides directed wireless power to airborne sUAS at operationally relevant elevations and ranges, supporting continuous flight without landings, battery swaps, or physical power connections. A single ground-based Generator Unit (GU) is designed to support multiple sUAS concurrently, enabling continuous ISR coverage, dynamic repositioning, and multi-asset coordination over defended or sensitive areas. The architecture is intended for perimeter security, base and facility protection, border monitoring, and critical-infrastructure surveillance where persistence and responsiveness are mission-critical.

Demonstration at Drone Show Korea (DSK) 2026

At Drone Show Korea (DSK) 2026, attendees can see a demonstration of simultaneous, untethered, in-flight power delivery to two sUAS using a single wireless power Generator Unit from GuRu Wireless. The demonstration will show sustained multi-asset flight without recovery or battery exchange, illustrating a persistent ISR operating model. The demonstration will be located in the Arion booth #A05.

DSK 2026 will be held February 25-27, 2026, at BEXCO (Busan Exhibition and Convention Center) in Busan, South Korea. Defense organizations, prime contractors, and international partners interested in evaluation, integration, or collaboration discussions are encouraged to meet with the companies during DSK or separately. Contact [email protected].

For a brief demonstration of GuRu Wireless' persistent ISR capability, see: https://tinyurl.com/54xfszzy.

About GuRu Wireless

GuRu Wireless, Inc. develops advanced wireless power solutions that eliminate energy constraints in mission-critical systems across national security, defense and commercial applications. Its proprietary 24GHz phased array platform enables precise, long-range power beaming to static and mobile systems, including airborne platforms. The company is currently focused on delivering fully integrated persistent ISR solutions, while also engaging with partners on custom applications across a range of industries. Founded in 2017 by a team of scientists and engineers from Caltech, GuRu Wireless has successfully completed several projects with leading customers in defense, industrial, and commercial markets. See: www.guru.inc and follow us on LinkedIn.

GuRu Wireless and the GuRu logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of GuRu Wireless, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

