Gurucul and Blue Mantis Partner to Provide Unparalleled, AI-Powered Detection and Enterprise-Grade Protection

Underpinned by Gurucul's Next-Gen SIEM, Blue Mantis Protect launches the most comprehensive

managed service for best-in-class class threat detection and response

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gurucul, the leader in data and security analytics, today announced its partnership with IT security services provider Blue Mantis to give mid-sized organizations enterprise-grade SOC capabilities. Gurucul's Next-Gen SIEM is the foundational underpinning for the recently announced Blue Mantis Protect MDR offering, unifying award winning behavioral ML analytics, cost-optimized data pipeline management, and agentic AI workflows for comprehensive and efficient threat detection and response.

Blue Mantis Protect, launched in September, is a fully managed cybersecurity service built for mid-sized organizations that need enterprise-grade defenses but don't want or can't afford the expense of running their own SOC. Gurucul and Blue Mantis empower these organizations with AI-driven threat detection and expert human response that offer around-the-clock protection at a lower cost without compromise.

The Gurucul platform is the only data sovereign platform that enables seamless integration with any data lake and cloud, giving organizations full ownership and control over their data. More than 4,000 behavioral analytics machine learning models and detection content continuously analyze activity and establish baselines, surfacing true threats across every vector and risk, prioritizing what matters most for risk reduction. The Gurucul platform natively converges four key offerings:

Next-Gen SIEM to detect and respond to known and unknown threats

Data Pipeline Management to reduce and control data costs

AI-SOC Analyst to uplevel analysts to focus on risk mitigation, not mundane work

AI-Powered Insider Risk Management to combat human, non-human and state-sponsored risk

ITDR to protect IAM infrastructure and reduce the identity attack surface

Together, Gurucul and Blue Mantis go beyond detection and response to deliver proactive defense, radical risk clarity and future-ready security for growing businesses without complexity or hindrances. Users gain modular flexibility, real-time risk scoring and transparent AI from two companies that have built a groundswell of trust and expertise, with a solution that is built specifically for organizations of their size.

Jay Martin, Chief Information Security Officer, Blue Mantis, said: "Blue Mantis Protect was built to give mid-sized organizations the kind of security program, clarity, and control, at a predictable cost that they've never had before. With Gurucul's AI-powered analytics at the core, we're delivering enterprise-grade protection without the enterprise-grade complexity."

Saryu Nayyar, CEO, Gurucul, said: "Blue Mantis's decision to select Gurucul as the foundation for Blue Mantis Protect MDR, after 18 months of vigorous testing, is a huge validation of our position as the best-in-class AI-SOC platform. Our purpose-built, multi-tenant unified security analytics platform, powered by Gen and Agentic AI, delivers unmatched threat detection, rapid response and cost efficiency at scale. Mid-sized organizations deserve the same level of protection as the enterprise, and through our partnership with Blue Mantis, we're making that a reality. This collaboration highlights Gurucul's ability to empower leading MSSPs with the platform they need to protect today's complex digital enterprises at scale."

About Gurucul

Gurucul is an AI-powered security analytics company recognized for its technology leadership and trusted by Global 2000 enterprises, government agencies, and leading MSSPs worldwide. Gurucul delivers a next-gen, AI-driven platform that empowers security teams to detect threats faster, reduce risk, and lower operational costs. Built for modern, hybrid environments, the platform supports any data lake and cloud, multi-tenant deployments, and provides enterprise-grade scalability. Gurucul transforms the SOC into a proactive, intelligent command center designed to stay ahead of today's most advanced threats. To learn more, visit gurucul.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first IT services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including AI, cloud, collaboration, cybersecurity and managed services. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH with office locations in greater Boston, Tampa Bay, Toronto and Bangalore, India, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 2,500 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by the leading private equity firm, Recognize. For more information, please visit www.bluemantis.com.

PR contact:

Shannon Van Every

Force4 Technology Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Gurucul